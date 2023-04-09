Arsenal target Dusan Vlahovic would be a 'big name signing' at the Emirates this summer, journalist Pete O'Rourke has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 23-year-old has impressed for Juventus in Serie A and has attracted attention from the Premier League due to his goalscoring exploits.

Arsenal latest news - Dusan Vlahovic

Last month, The Evening Standard reported that Arsenal have scouted Vlahovic alongside several other forwards across as they look to target a 'physical' presence in attack.

Mikel Arteta is said to be considering adding a 'different dimension' to his frontline, which could mean that youngster Folarin Balogun is moved on despite his excellent form on loan at Stade de Reims this campaign.

The Gunners' scouting department has also assessed Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Rasmus Hojlund, Tammy Abraham and Victor Osimhen as they ponder where to strengthen in the off-season.

Arsenal have been keen on Vlahovic before, though they were eventually stumped by Juventus back in January 2022 in their efforts to land the £215k-a-week ace, who ended up joining the Italian giants for a fee of £61.4 million with add-ons that could take the transfer to over £70 million, as per ESPN.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Dusan Vlahovic?

Journalist O'Rourke believes that Vlahovic would be a marquee arrival at the Emirates if a deal was to materialise in the summer.

O'Rourke told GMS: "He's a proven striker; he's done really well in Serie A and also on the international scene as well, so that'd be a big-name signing and it would just continue to show the progress that Arsenal are making that they are actually able to make these types of signings."

What are Dusan Vlahovic's stats this season?

Vlahovic has been in decent form for current employers Juventus this season, registering 11 goals and four assists in 30 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

In Serie A, the 23-year-old has managed to average around 2.9 shots per match in 2022/23, according to WhoScored, demonstrating his presence as a potent threat to opposition backlines that is difficult to counteract.

Arsenal already have the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah contending for the striking position at present and still have to decide on whether Balogun will come back into the fold; however, they do lack a physical presence up top and Vlahovic would provide them with an alternative route to goal if he were to finalise a transfer to north London.

Bringing in a robust centre-forward does seem to figure on Arteta's wishlist, meaning that it will be interesting to see if the Gunners do indeed pursue Vlahovic further in the summer window.