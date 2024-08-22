Highlights Nketiah is ahead of Gimenez on Nottingham Forest's striker shortlist, with a potential £30 million price tag.

Nketiah has had limited game time at Arsenal, but could revitalize his career with Nottingham Forest.

Forest is optimistic about signing Nketiah and is in advanced talks with Arsenal, as they prioritize the deal.

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is now ahead of Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez on Nottingham Forest’s striker shortlist this summer, reputable journalist Ben Jacobs exclusively told GIVEMESPORT, and a move for the out-of-favour centre forward could cost Nuno Espirito Santo and Co around the £30 million mark.

Lewisham-born Nketiah has been on the fringes of Mikel Arteta’s starting line-up ever since the latter’s appointment back in December 2019, having netted 35 strikes and notched seven assists throughout his 149-game stint under the Spanish tactician. The Tricky Trees could now give him a chance to revitalise his once-promising career.

Related Exclusive: Arsenal 'Frustrated with Delays' in Bid to Sign £56m Star Arsenal are nearing a deal for Mikel Merino despite being forced to play the waiting game

Eddie Nketiah Latest: Linked with Wolves, Fulham and Palace

Marseille saw numerous offers snubbed by the north Londoners

Close

Unfortunately for the Hale End graduate, there are a trio of stars ahead of him in Arteta’s pecking order in terms of filling their solitary striker berth: Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz and, despite being a winger by trade, Leandro Trossard.

A once-capped England international, the 25-year-old has been linked with an Emirates Stadium exit over the summer with the Premier League trio of Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham all identified as interested parties.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In his 168-game senior career for Arsenal, Nketiah has amssed 38 goals and seven assists.

Outside of England’s top division, Marseille have had a plethora of offers snubbed by the north Londoners, with the French club unable to meet their employers’ £50 million asking price.

From Nottingham Forest’s perspective, New Zealand international Chris Wood has been leading the line in recent months, but Nketiah has every chance of ousting him and Taiwo Awoniyi from the starting line up if he hits the ground running.

Jacobs: Nketiah Tops Forest’s Striker Summer Shortlist

Englishman has leapfrogged Feyenoord’s Gimenez

Close

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, the ever-reliable Jacobs suggested that Nketiah has leapfrogged Gimenez on the list of Nottingham Forest’s striker targets.

The journalist also suggested that the 1999-born talisman is open to a move to the City Ground amid a lack of game time in north London.

“Nottingham Forest have moved on from Santiago Gimenez to Eddie Nketiah and advanced talks are taking place now with Arsenal over the fee and all parties are optimistic and willing to get the deal done, while Nketiah is prepared to move to Nottingham Forest. "The terms are not a problem, it’s really just about the package. And, whereas for Marseille, it was one price that they didn't meet, which was €30 million; for Nottingham Forest, it's £30 million. “And this is very normal in windows when clubs sell intra-Premier League, the price is higher, because there's always the danger that Nketiah turns up and scores against you. Also, generally, the Premier League clubs have got a little bit more money.”

Arsenal Back in Osimhen Race

Gunners had previously ruled themselves out

Close

Despite Havertz enjoying a stellar showing in Arsenal’s season curtain raiser against Wolves, Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a move for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, per Corriere dello Sport, via 90min, despite ruling themselves out of the race for his signature previously in the summer.

The Nigerian striker may prefer a move to Chelsea over Arsenal, as Jacobs previously reported, but the Blues’ lavish spending could leave the door ajar for Arteta and Co to swoop in before next week’s fast-approaching deadline.

Osimhen - Senior Club Statistics Club Games Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Napoli 133 76 18 19/3 LOSC Lille 38 18 6 5/0 Charleroi SC 36 20 4 3/0 VfL Wolfsburg 16 0 0 1/0

What has piqued the north London-based outfit’s again is that Antonio Conte, who is remaining tight-lipped over 25-year-old Osimhen’s future, and his entourage have reduced his price tag from £110.4 million (€130m) to £84.9 million (€100m).

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 22/08/2024