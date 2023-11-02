Highlights Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah hasn't convinced talkSPORT pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor that he is capable of leading the line at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners star bagged a hat-trick in last weekend's 5-0 Premier League victory over Sheffield United.

Mikel Arteta's side travel to Newcastle United for a Saturday evening clash at St. James' Park.

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has been harshly criticised by pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with his verdict on the centre-forward’s potential contribution at the Emirates Stadium this season.

Mikel Arteta had no choice but to utilise the Gunners star in the side’s last Premier League fixture with Sheffield United last weekend following injuries in his forward line.

But Nketiah took the opportunity and has showcased why he deserves a place in the starting lineup when they travel to Newcastle United this weekend. Arsenal are looking to go one better than last season's Premier League title challenge and win the competition for the first time in 20 years.

Nketiah’s impressive Premier League display

Last week proved a successful one for Arsenal, who followed up their impressive 2-1 Champions League group stage victory at Sevilla with a comfortable 5-0 triumph over Premier League basement boys Sheffield United at the weekend. Arteta’s side had endured a setback when Gabriel Jesus pulled up with a hamstring issue in the continental clash, with scans revealing a muscle problem that could keep him sidelined for several weeks.

The injury meant Nketiah was thrown into the side that welcomed Sheffield United to the Emirates Stadium last weekend. The 24-year-old more than took his opportunity, bagging a hat-trick as the Gunners put the Blades to the sword ahead of this weekend’s long trip to Newcastle United.

However, Nketiah has yet to convince everyone that he can lead the line for Arsenal heading into the winter months. TalkSPORT pundit and former Aston Villa striker Agbonlahor claims that Nketiah may not be the answer up front for the Gunners. He claims the Arsenal man “had nothing” in September’s north London derby with Tottenham Hotspur, adding that he won’t judge the centre-forward on last weekend’s performance.

Jones has recently questioned to GIVEMESPORT whether Arteta believes in Nketiah and has hinted the Spanish head coach could dip into the transfer market in January to sign a proven centre-forward. However, the one-cap England international’s display against Sheffield United will do nothing but boost the belief that he can lead the line without Jesus.

Eddie Nketiah - Premier League stats Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 17/18 3 0 0 0 0 18/19 5 1 0 0 0 19/20 13 2 0 0 1 20/21 17 2 1 0 0 21/22 21 5 1 3 0 22/23 30 4 2 3 0 23/24 11 5 0 0 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Jones believes that this season is a massive opportunity for Nketiah to prove what he is capable of as he looks to establish himself as a first-team regular. The journalist also says that Arteta trusts the £100,000 per-week earner despite Agbonlahor’s comments. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think it’s really harsh on Nketiah to say he does not convince him [Agbonlahor]. Nketiah is a player with good goalscoring pedigree throughout his young years. He's found a way to break through into an Arsenal team at its best in years. He's working his way into the England set-up. He had an opportunity when Jesus was out injured and bagged a hat-trick. He’s started eight of Arsenal's ten Premier League games so far this season. Arteta is talking about him positively and said he does trust him. He’s a player that’s 24 years old, and it's a massive season for him to prove what he's capable of.”

Whilst Jesus’ injury provides an opportunity for Nketiah to nail his place down as Arsenal’s first-choice centre-forward option, the Gunners faithful will be concerned about when the Brazilian striker will be available to return to action. Arteta has been keen to avoid putting a timeline on the 26-year-old’s setback, having once gotten it “totally wrong.” The Spanish head coach said (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

“I’m honestly not going to put any timeframe for Gabriel Jesus' injury because I did it once and got it totally wrong”. We need to be cautious because we need to treat it in the right way. He’s already pushing everybody and wants to be back as quickly as possible”.

Whilst a return date is unclear, it seems as though Jesus won’t feature for Arsenal in November after Arteta had confirmed he would be out for several weeks.

Arsenal’s upcoming fixtures

Following their 3-1 defeat at West Ham United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening, Arsenal travel to Newcastle on Saturday evening, hoping to earn three points that could help them overtake Tottenham at the top of the Premier League.

The Gunners welcome Sevilla to the Emirates Stadium next Wednesday, hoping to replicate the 2-1 victory they earned in Spain last week. The north London outfit’s last game before the season’s third international break is on 11th November, when they host Vincent Kompany’s Burnley, who are struggling towards the bottom of the Premier League on their return from the Championship.

Read More: Premier League's 20 biggest flops ever (Ranked)