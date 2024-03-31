Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has struggled for game time this season under Mikel Arteta and has been linked with a departure for the summer transfer window, but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that he doesn't expect the Gunners to sell for under £30m.

Despite Arsenal having a lack of options in the centre-forward role, Nketiah has found it difficult to regularly break into the starting XI at the Emirates Stadium. With Gabriel Jesus spending a spell on the treatment table this term, Arteta has opted to utilise Kai Havertz in a central role, while Leandro Trossard has also featured up front.

A summer move could be on the agenda for the English striker if he was to progress his career and find regular minutes. The 24-year-old is starting to attract interest, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he pushed for a departure if his game time doesn't improve before the end of the season.

Nketiah Attracting Interest This Summer

During the January transfer window, journalist Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal weren't interested in allowing Nketiah to depart as Arteta still considered him an important player. The Spanish manager wanted depth in attack, and although Nketiah stuck around for the second half of the season, his game time hasn't improved over the last few months.

Eddie Nketiah - Premier League stats Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 17/18 3 0 0 0 0 18/19 5 1 0 0 0 19/20 13 2 0 0 1 20/21 17 2 1 0 0 21/22 21 5 1 3 0 22/23 30 4 2 3 0 23/24 24 5 2 3 0 Correct as of 29/03/2024

Sources have recently revealed to GIVEMESPORT that the 24-year-old is on the radar of multiple Premier League clubs ahead of the summer transfer window and he's now considered surplus to requirements by the north London club. If Arsenal want to bring in reinforcements later this year, then they might need to offload some of their current squad in order to continue complying with profit and sustainability regulations.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT that the Gunners could generate a significant amount of cash by selling the likes of Nketiah this summer, which could allow Arteta and his recruitment team to strengthen his squad. Although Nketiah hasn't shown that he can be a consistent goalscorer throughout his career, he's rarely been given the opportunity to impress regularly for Arsenal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eddie Nketiah has started just 10 Premier League games this season.

Ben Jacobs - Arsenal Won't Sell for Under £30m

Jacobs has suggested that he doesn't see Arsenal selling Nketiah for less than £30m, which could be a problem for some of the clubs who are considering securing his signature. The journalist adds that the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Fulham, or Crystal Palace, if they were to make a move for the striker, might have to offload players first. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"I don't see Arsenal selling for under £30m. A lot of these clubs, once it gets to £35m or more, for many of them, you're talking about it being a club record. So it's very easy to say that because they're not £50/60/70m, they are 'bargains', but for many of the clubs looking at Nketiah, it's still a big, big outlay. So Crystal Palace may have to see whether Michael Olise stays or goes. Wolves may have to see whether Pedro Neto and Joao Gomes stay or go. Fulham may need to wait and see whether they can bring in money and want to bring in money for Palhinha."

Arsenal Could Move for Pedro Neto

Speaking in his daily briefing earlier this week, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the Gunners do have an interest in signing Wolves forward Pedro Neto. The north London outfit are looking to bring in an additional winger when the summer transfer window opens for business, with the Portuguese attacker one of the names on their shortlist.

Arsenal will have to wait to discover how much the Midlands club are looking to demand to allow Neto to leave the club later this year, and it will be interesting to see whether they've be willing to do a deal involving Nketiah. Reports have suggested that Wolves are interested in signing Nketiah this summer.

