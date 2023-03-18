Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu will be "more ambitious" in the next transfer window, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners are likely to have Champions League football next season and could head into the summer as Premier League champions, and Jacobs says they would use that to their advantage in the market.

Arsenal transfer news

Arsenal are being linked with a couple of top players, but one man who they now look unlikely to sign is Leicester City's Youri Tielemans.

Writing for GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Dean Jones recently revealed that the north London club's interest in the midfielder is cooling following their return to the top of English football.

Tielemans' contract is up at the end of the season, so Arsenal have the chance to snap the Belgian up for nothing. However, it appears that he's not currently at the top of their list.

With Champions League football set to return to the Emirates, that should give the Gunners a boost in the transfer market. For now, though, Arteta will be concentrating on securing qualification for the competition and the title race.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Arsenal's transfer plans?

Jacobs is expecting Arsenal to be more ambitious in the next transfer window after their success this season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I think that Arsenal always work multiple windows ahead, but Champions League football makes a big difference and as soon as you get it, especially as Premier League winners as well with that added prize money, any team can be a bit more ambitious. That's going to be exactly the same for Arsenal.

"We're still going to see Arsenal with their same disciplined approach, not wanting to overpay for players, but what I believe Mikel Arteta and Edu will do is ensure that they are quick to their top targets to try and get business done early. And they are going to have to spend big because the players that Arsenal are tracking will have a relatively high value."

Who could Arsenal sign?

West Ham's Declan Rice seems to be their number one target for the summer, so he's one player who could join Arteta's side ahead of the 2023/24 season.

According to The Times, the England international is at the top of the Spaniard's shopping list.

Last month, there was also talk about Arsenal being interested in Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling, with 90min claiming that the Gunners are monitoring his situation at Stamford Bridge.

If Rice and Sterling are the kind of players that Arsenal are going to be targeting in the next transfer window, then it's certainly going to be an exciting summer for the club's supporters.