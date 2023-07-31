Arsenal are now expected to 'pivot' away from their current transfer strategy, which could see them ditch attempts to sign summer targets, journalist Ben Jacobs suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta's side have enjoyed a lavish start to the window, but Jacobs hints their approach could change in the coming weeks.

Despite missing out on their first Premier League title in 20 years last season, it's still been a positive time to be an Arsenal fan, with the club clearly heading in the right direction.

It may have taken a while to reap the rewards of Arteta's premiership, but with Champions League football back at the Emirates Stadium next season, positivity is once again in high demand.

That's translated over to the north Londoners' transfer business, with Declan Rice becoming the club's all-time record signing, joining from West Ham United for £105 million earlier in the window.

Rice was the Gunners' third addition of the summer, with Kai Havertz (£65 million) and Jurrien Timber (£38 million) also securing Emirates Stadium switches.

It's taken Arsenal's total spend for the summer window in excess of £200 million, meaning the purse strings have somewhat tightened since the Rice move.

And as a result, it's expected Arsenal will have to ditch any plans to sign new players between now and the September 1st deadline, unless they sanction the exit of players currently on their roster.

One man who has reportedly been linked with an Arsenal move is Mohammed Kudus, but any hopes of a £40 million switch have been put on ice, until clarity around who may be leaving the club is provided.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Arsenal?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jacobs revealed the second half of the window was likely to focus on recouping as much of the £200 million as possible.

However, Jacobs did hint that if Thomas Partey was allowed to leave, Arsenal may be forced to sign a direct replacement.

On the current situation at Arsenal, Jacobs said: “From Arsenal’s point of view, they're not really going to move for anyone until they resolve the outgoing situation.

“Then naturally, that will determine if it's midfield, what kind of player, if they're only going to bring in one, they prioritise.

“In other words, if Partey does leave, and there are no guarantees there, then I think they'll pivot and they'll bring in a defensive midfielder.”

What's next for Arsenal this summer?

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Partey will be allowed to leave Arsenal this summer, if a 'big proposal' arrives for the Ghana international (via Here We Go Podcast).

It comes after Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the chances of Partey leaving the Emirates Stadium this summer was becoming increasingly likely.

If that does happen to become true, it's suggested Arsenal could switch their attention to signing Romeo Lavia from Southampton as Partey's replacement.

Reports suggest the capital club hold a keen interest in the teenager, who is also attracting interest from Premier League rivals Liverpool and Chelsea.