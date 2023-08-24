Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could still add to his squad before September's transfer deadline, with Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor explaining which positions they're looking at making additions in.

The Gunners have enjoyed a stellar transfer window already, with Arteta hoping to welcome more new faces this month.

Arsenal transfer news

It's been a mixed start to the Premier League campaign for Arsenal, who may have taken maximum points from their opening two fixtures, but haven't looked entirely convincing while doing it.

Their opening clash of the season saw a second-half stumble that almost allowed opponents Nottingham Forest a route back into the contest, with Arsenal forced to work for their slender 2-1 victory.

There was a similar feeling in the second match of the Premier League season, where a 10-man Arsenal had to dig deep to keep hold of a one-goal advantage away to Crystal Palace.

A soft red card for defender Takehiro Tomiyasu saw the Japanese international sent off midway through the second period on Monday night, with a gutsy Gunners' performance eventually seeing the win across the line.

Arteta will no doubt be asking for yet more improvements from his players, who harbour hopes of finally eclipsing Manchester City and ending a two-decade-long wait for a Premier League title win.

Alas, their start is still encouraging, not least given the hurdles they've already faced so far this season.

And as a result of gaps left by injury, along with holes in the squad that might need to be filled, there are suggestions that Arsenal could still re-enter the market at this late stage.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Arsenal's transfer business?

When asked by GIVEMESPORT about the likelihood of Arsenal breaking the bank to sign yet more players, Daily Express journalist Taylor admitted there was a slight chance.

While suggesting any deal would likely be kept under wraps until the last moment, the reliable reporter highlighted two key positions Arsenal supporters could expect to see movement in across the next two weeks.

On the current state of play at the north London club, Taylor said:

“It is hard to say because Arsenal have really sort of kept their transfer business under wraps.

“Quite a few of their signings have sort of come out of the blue, like David Raya.

“That said, I do think another forward is something they could look at.

“And the same applies really with midfield. I think if they got an injury to Rice or Partey, it's a game changer really, but in a negative way.

“So it does depend on finances. Ultimately, I do think that the Timber injury probably changes their priorities slightly.

“But at the same time, it wouldn't be a surprise if Arsenal pulled a rabbit out of the hat with a surprise signing in those two departments.”

Arsenal signings summer 2023 Fee David Raya (Brentford) Loan Kai Haverz (Chelsea) £65m Declan Rice (West Ham) £105m Jurrien Timber (Ajax) £38m All transfer fees via Sky Sports

Folarin Balogun future nearing final Arsenal decision

Away from potential incomings at the Emirates Stadium, there are also suggestions that Arsenal could look to shift players before the summer transfer window slams shut.

One name on the tip of most people's lips right now is Folarin Balogun, with the striker attracting interest from across the continent.

West Ham United are one side to have registered an interest, whereas their London rivals, Chelsea, are also tracking the striker.

It's claimed that among the clubs tracking the young striker, Balogun would be most interested in joining the west Londoners, as he looks to kick-start his Premier League career away from Arsenal.

It comes after Ligue 1 outfit Monaco saw a bid for Balogun rejected, with the French side offering a measly £30 million for his services.

And now, journalist Paul Brown has hinted during an interview with GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal could be nearing a decision on his future.

On the striker, Brown said: "There will have to be some movement whether it's in or out certainly.

"So I think before the window closes we will clearly have a decision. Balogun seems to have made it fairly clear that he wants to play regular football this season and doesn't care whether that's for Arsenal or not.

"Arsenal have set a very high and prohibitive asking price for him which is making it difficult for teams to sign him.

"I think that's deliberate because Arsenal feel that even if he is unhappy now that in the future, he may turn into the kind of player who really could be their first choice as a striker and they don't want to lose him right now. That's an entirely sound strategy, really, if you're Arsenal."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

Jurrien Timber injury massive setback for title push

Despite only being two matches into the new campaign, Arsenal have already suffered a major blow to their title hopes.

It's reported summer signing Jurrien Timber, who suffered a knee injury in the first match of the season, will be out for around seven months.

A major setback for Timber, who had joined from Ajax just a matter of weeks ago for a price in the region of £38 million.

Speaking after the signing was announced, Arteta dubbed Timber a 'versatile' operator, before later describing him as someone "who will fit into our system and provide our squad with so much added quality."

Timber started that Community Shield victory against Manchester City at Wembley, before retaining his place in the starting-11 for their meeting with Forest on opening day.

But now, with the Dutchman unlikely to feature until the spring at least, journalist Brown has reacted to what is a tough pill for Arteta and Co. to swallow.

On the 22-year-old's injury, Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "So it's a disappointment really for all sides that he's going to be out of the team for a little while.

"Hopefully he comes back just as strong as he was when he started the season.

"But Arsenal certainly think they've got a good player there and they'll be patient with him.

"I think there is time for him to get back and still make an impact this season."