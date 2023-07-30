Arsenal are facing a stumbling block in their attempts to sign key summer target, journalist Ben Jacobs revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta will need to find a solution if he's to add more players to his roster before the window slams shut on September 1st.

As far as transfer windows go, so far this summer it has been a pretty good one or Arteta and Co. at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners were successful in their £105 million pursuit of Declan Rice, who swapped east London for north during his switch from West Ham United.

Identified early on as their priority purchase, Arsenal beat Manchester City to the England international's signature, with Rice himself having made an immediate impression at the club.

Speaking during an interview, the dynamic midfielder claims he already 'sees football differently' after working under Arteta on Arsenal's pre-season tour of the United States (via The Telegraph).

Rice has been joined at Arsenal by fellow summer signings, Kai Havertz (£65 million) and Jurrien Timber (£38 million), in what has been a hectic transfer window for the Premier League runners-up.

However, as a result of their spending spree, which has so far racked up a bill in excess of £200 million, Arsenal are having to tighten the pursestrings somewhat.

Which is a disappointment for Arteta, who has Ajax star Mohammed Kudus on his radar.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Arsenal?

When asked about Arsenal's interest in Kudus and whether it was genuine, journalist Jacobs admitted Arteta was keen on the Ghana international, but suggested a deal would be difficult to pull off.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said: “Arsenal, I think, are quite content to sit back at this point. They've had a great window so far.

"They've spent a lot of money, so I think Arsenal will be looking first and foremost to resolve the outgoing situation before they move. And that will include advancing on anything for Kudus at this point.”

What's next for Arsenal this summer?

Arsenal are set to be joined by Chelsea in the hunt for Kudus' signature, according to a report by The Independent.

And as a result of Arsenal having to check their spending, it's claimed Chelsea have in fact overtaken their London rivals in the race to sign Kudus.

The report states that Ajax, who are looking to raise funds this summer, would entertain an offer in the region of £40 million for the talented midfielder.

Having been a target for Everton last summer, Kudus has enjoyed a phenomenal rise to prominence in the last 12 months, helped by some stellar performances in the Champions League and the World Cup.

The 22-year-old featured 42 times for Ajax during the 2022/23 campaign, netting an impressive 18 goals, while registering a further 17 assists across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

While the creative star does fit the profile of player Arteta is looking to bring in at Arsenal, it's likely the restraints on their spending will prevent them from being able to sanction a deal for Kudus this summer.