Arsenal flop Nicolas Pepe is not expected to be part of Mikel Arteta's squad this summer, with Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor revealing the Gunners' ideal exit plan for the winger.

It's been a torrid spell for Pepe since joining Arsenal, with the one-time most-expensive player in the club's history having failed to live up to expectations.

It hasn't worked out for Pepe at Arsenal. Joining the club from LOSC Lille back in August 2019, the attacker has struggled in red and white, with a departure now expected this summer.

The Ivorian set Arsenal back a whopping £72 million four years ago, with the club unlikely to recover much, if any, of that fee.

After notching up 27 goals from over 100 appearances with the north London outfit, Pepe was shipped out on loan to Ligue 1 outfit OGC Nice last season, where he recorded an underwhelming nine G/A contributions in 28 outings.

However, with the new Premier League campaign just days away, Pepe's future is no closer to being resolved, with the forward still contracted to the Gunners.

Such has been his disappointing impact on the Arsenal squad, journalist Dean Jones recently admitted to GIVEMESPORT that Pepe was 'one of the worst' transfers they'd ever made.

An assessment that's difficult to argue with, Pepe will be hoping he's able to resurrect his career elsewhere away from the Emirates Stadium.

It's reported by Fabrizio Romano that Pepe is garnering interest from the Turkish Super Lig, with some suggestions Arsenal could even agree to a contract termination with the winger, who has one year left on his £140,000-per-week contract.

But according to Taylor, Arsenal haven't given up on securing a fee for the wantaway star.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Nicolas Pepe and Arsenal?

When quizzed about Pepe's next step, Daily Express journalist Taylor admitted he was all but certain to be playing his football elsewhere this summer.

On the 28-year-old, Taylor said: "In terms of other departures, Nicolas Pepe. Besiktas are interested and there's been talk of mutual termination of his contract.

"But from what I understand, Arsenal are still trying to command a fee for that one.

"Obviously, he cost them £72 million pounds. However, Arsenal have shown a tendency to mutually terminate contracts, Sead Kolasinac and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have been done in the past.

"Auston Trusty has joined Sheffield United and there are several other players in the squad who could be moved on."

What's next for Arsenal this summer?

As hinted at by Taylor, Pepe could be just one of a number of Arsenal players to leave before next month's transfer deadline, with reports from Italy suggesting Thomas Partey is among the likely leavers.

That's because Juventus are said to be stepping up their pursuit to sign the midfielder, as a fresh contract offer has been presented to Partey's representatives.

Elsewhere in Italy, Inter Milan are believed to be plotting a move to sign Takehiro Tomiyasu this summer.

The Japan international only joined Arsenal two summers ago, but as per reports from Italy, Inter Milan are keen to bring him back to Serie A.

Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tomiyasu remains in Arteta's plans this season, but should a presentable offer arrive for the right-back, Arsenal could reconsider their approach.