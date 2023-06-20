Arsenal could be about to wrap up a deal for Declan Rice as their first signing of the summer window, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

Rice has been on the Gunners' radar for a number of months, with Mikel Arteta, Edu and Co. intent on signing the England international.

Arsenal transfer news - Declan Rice

Identified as their primary target, Arsenal are continuing to do all they can to convince Rice that his future should lie at the Emirates Stadium.

However, it appears the north Londoners still have some convincing to do, with West Ham United laughing off their first bid last week.

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal submitted an offer which totalled £90 million including add-ons - an approach West Ham swiftly rejected.

Instead, it's claimed the Hammers will hold out for a figure in the region of £100 million, meaning Arsenal will have to stump up the cash - and quickly - to secure his signature.

The same report details the fact other Premier League clubs alongside Arsenal are preparing offers for the England international, with West Ham open to facilitating a bidding war.

It's suggested in the report that Premier League champions Manchester City consider Rice - who is currently earning £60,000 at Werst Ham - a strong target and could be sparked into a move if any of their midfielders depart this summer.

A worry for Arsenal? Perhaps, but there are also suggestions that Rice is keen on an Emirates move and could be signing on the dotted line for the Gunners very soon.

What has Dean Jones said about Rice joining Arsenal?

When asked about the likelihood of Rice featuring for Arteta's side next season, transfer insider Jones admitted it appeared the most realistic solution right now, even hinting a deal could be wrapped up in the coming weeks.

On the 24-year-old, Jones said: "Arsenal want Rice as that first signing, it will set the tone for what's to come and it will get people excited about building on how far they came over the course of last season. It might only be a matter of time before he's holding up that Rice 41 on a red shirt, standing next to Mikel Arteta.”

Where would Rice rank among the most expensive Premier League players?

If West Ham are successful in holding out for £100 million, it could be that Rice becomes one of - if not the - most expensive player in Premier League history.

Currently only two players have cost £100 million or more, with Jack Grealish becoming the first in August 2021 when he joined City from boyhood club Aston Villa (Sky Sports).

Unsurprisingly a British transfer record at the time, that figure was smashed by Chelsea just 18 months later, with the Blues splashing £106 million on the signing of Enzo Fernandez.

There's a possibility, should Rice's next club pay over the £107 million mark, that the 42-cap England international will become the most expensive Premier League player in history, with the Gunners faithful no doubt hoping he signs for Arsenal in the process.