Arsenal defender William Saliba was being looked at by many clubs, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The 22-year-old is close to signing a new deal and Romano thinks the Gunners and Edu have done an excellent job keeping him at the Emirates.

Arsenal contract news — William Saliba

Earlier this month, The Athletic reported that Arsenal had reached an agreement with Saliba over a fresh four-year contract.

The centre-back's existing deal expires in 2024, so the Gunners could have been forced to sell him this summer if he did not agree to an extension.

Fortunately for Mikel Arteta, that has not been the case and it now looks like Saliba will be staying at the Emirates.

Arsenal signed the Frenchman from Saint-Étienne in a £27m deal nearly four years ago, as reported by BBC Sport.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about William Saliba and Arsenal?

Romano says other teams were monitoring Saliba's situation at Arsenal.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Italian journalist said: "I think they did an excellent job on this one. It was not easy because many clubs were exploring the situation around Saliba with one year left on his contract, so they've been perfect in the strategy with William Saliba."

Why has William Saliba agreed a new deal at Arsenal?

The Emirates is a great environment at present. Arteta's project there is going well.

Under the Spaniard's stewardship last season, Arsenal were able to come second in the Premier League and qualify for the Champions League.

They only finished five points behind Manchester City, who went on to win the treble, showing how far they have come since Arteta's arrival. It was only back in the 2021/22 campaign when the north London club were not even able to claim a place in the top four.

All in all, you would have to say that Arsenal are on the right track, so it is no surprise that Saliba wants to remain in north London.

He was also a key player for Arteta last term. As per WhoScored, the France international made three clearances and won two aerial duels a game. Gabriel Magalhães was the only member of the Gunners' squad who recorded higher averages.

With Arsenal on the up and Saliba clearly having an important role at the Emirates, there was never much reason for him to leave the club. The former Saint-Étienne man will now be looking to kick on and help his side go one step further in the title race next season.