Highlights Arsenal are planning to make a key signing in the January transfer window to bolster their chances of a Premier League title challenge.

The right side of attack is seen as the position where Arsenal need reinforcements the most.

Possible targets for Arsenal include Barcelona's Raphinha and Ferran Torres, as well as Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pedro Neto, who is also being pursued by Liverpool and Aston Villa.

Arsenal are already making plans to bring in one player in a key position during the January transfer window, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners have started the season in scintillating fashion, with dreams of a first Premier League title in two decades once again beginning to grow.

Arsenal latest transfer news

If Mikel Arteta and fellow Arsenal fans were asked to design their ideal start to the season, it would have probably looked a little like the one they've had. Second in the table, level on points with first place and still unbeaten after eight matches, the north Londoners are once again showing their title-challenge pedigree in the early part of the campaign.

Of course, the Arsenal faithful will know all too well what it's like to start the season well, given they flew out of the blocks last time around. But the challenge for Arteta and Co. this season will be to maintain that pace throughout and still be fighting for top spot when May rolls around.

They could've barely asked for more in the early part of the season though, with part of their form down to the summer additions made in the off-season. Kai Havertz provided the assist for Gabriel Martinelli's weekend winner against Manchester City on Sunday, with what was just the £60 million man's second goal contribution since making the move from Chelsea.

However, perhaps the most eye-catching arrival of the summer window has been that of Declan Rice, who joined the 13-time English champions from West Ham United for £105 million. So far this season, only top goalscorer Bukayo Saka has a better WhoScored rating than Rice, indicating he's made an instant impact at the Emirates Stadium.

However, with the January transfer window starting to come into view, there are suggestions that if Arsenal want to sustain this season's title challenge, they'll need to make a purchase in one key position.

Arsenal signings summer 2023 Fee David Raya (Brentford) Loan Kai Haverz (Chelsea) £65m Declan Rice (West Ham) £105m Jurrien Timber (Ajax) £38m All transfer fees via Sky Sports

When quizzed by GIVEMESPORT about what Arsenal will have to do to stay near the top of the table, Sky Sports reporter Sheth admitted they were probably still short in one or two positions. Hinting that Edu Gaspar and Arteta could be about to sanction a big-money January move, the reliable reporter highlighted the right side of attack as the position most in need of reinforcements:

“I still think in the back of Edu's mind, and it has been there for the last three transfer windows, that that is an area that they seem to be light in. Especially now when Saka might have an injury, it's highlighting maybe the one area of the pitch that they're not as strong in as they probably want to be. “Arteta has always been preaching about, the reason why he’s signed another goalkeeper. ‘Oh I want competition in every single area. Goalkeeper is another area I want competition in.’ And they seem to have good competition in many areas of the pitch. Some could argue that maybe another central defender could have come in during the summer as well.”

Read More: Arsenal 'alarm bells ringing' now over £30m star at the Emirates

Who might Arsenal sign on the right wing?

The issue for Arteta and any prospective Arsenal target is that Saka will always be the first choice when fit, meaning game time is likely to be limited upon arrival at the Emirates Stadium. Regardless, with the England winger suffering from a concerning injury, there is a need for Arsenal to bring in a player to offer much-needed cover.

A report from 90min during the summer highlighted Arteta's wish to add another right-sided attacker to his roster, with Barcelona duo Raphinha and Ferran Torres mooted as potential targets. Suffice to say that neither of the players were signed in the summer window, but there is every chance Arsenal have retained that interest and could decide to go after one of them when the January market is open for business.

Elsewhere, it's suggested that Wolverhampton Wanderers star Pedro Neto has also been on the Arsenal list for some time. A report from The Telegraph claims Arsenal, who were open to signing a winger in the summer, enquired about the availability of the Portuguese international before the season got underway.

It's now believed Arsenal are willing to reignite that interest in the January window, but the Gunners might have to battle fierce competition to secure his signature. Both Liverpool and Aston Villa are said to have joined the race for Neto, with interest from Europe also coming in the form of La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid.