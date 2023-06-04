Arsenal performed a 'masterstroke' by bringing William Saliba back to the club following his loan spell, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Saliba had looked as if he might have been sold at the end of last season, but Mikel Arteta and Edu integrated him back into the starting lineup.

Arsenal transfer news - William Saliba

Where would Arsenal be right now without the season ending injury suffered by Saliba earlier this year? Perhaps on an open-top bus parading their first Premier League trophy since 2003/04 around the streets of north London.

Instead, Arteta's side were forced to settle for second, with Manchester City, as they often do, waltzing their way to a third straight league win.

While the disappointment remains raw for Arsenal supporters, it has to be remembered the Gunners started the campaign as outsiders for a top four spot, before eventually finishing inside the Champions League positions with relative ease.

It means for the first time since 2016/17, the north Londoners will be competing in Europe's premier competition - something the Gunners faithful can still be proud of.

Part of their transformation this season has been down to the integration of £27 million man Saliba, who returned to the club following a loan move with Olympique de Marseille last season.

A key fixture in Arteta's side this time around, the Spanish coach has earned plaudits for the way he's handled the situation with Saliba.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Saliba and Arsenal?

When asked about Saliba's impact at Arsenal, CBS reporter Jacobs insisted the club had performed a 'masterstroke'.

On the 22-year-old, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "He really enjoyed playing in France and I said a year ago that he loved his time at Marseille, and there was a chance before Arsenal knew what they were doing with Saliba, the Ligue 1 side would try and sign him.

"But Arsenal were smart and they always knew his potential, so Marseille were never able to meet Arsenal's valuation and the Gunners always wanted to bring Saliba back.

"That's proved to be a masterstroke because Saliba has been one of the key players that has allowed them to qualify for Champions League football.”

What's made Saliba so influential for Arsenal this season?

A commanding presence at the back, despite his tender age, Saliba made an instant impact when dropped into the Arsenal first team at the start of the season.

Making 33 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners, the Frenchman was part of an Arsenal backline that kept 12 Premier League clean sheets before suffering the season ending injury (Transfermarkt).

It's no surprise either, given Saliba's impressive statistics, with WhoScored claiming the defender averaged at least one tackle and three clearances per 90 in the Premier League for 2022/23.

After an eye-catching maiden Premier League campaign, expect Saliba to continue proving his worth for Arsenal in the coming years.