Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has “always liked” wide-man Emile Smith-Rowe despite his lack of playing time at the Emirates Stadium this season, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 22-year-old will hope for more opportunities in the Gunners' starting XI next term.

Arsenal news – Emile Smith-Rowe

According to the Daily Express, Arsenal could sell Smith-Rowe at the end of the season as they look to secure the signature of Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount.

The Gunners are blessed with several young attacking/midfield options at the Emirates Stadium but may have to generate transfer revenue through their sales to strengthen their starting XI.

And the same publication has said that West Ham United’s Declan Rice and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Moises Caicedo are also high on Edu’s transfer shortlist.

This could indicate that the north London outfit may have to sell to clear space to make room for incoming bodies as Arteta looks to build a side capable of competing on both a Premier League and Champions League front.

However, Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the Spanish head coach could be the “perfect mentor” for Smith-Rowe, amid rumours that the £40,000 per-week earner could be set for a deep-lying midfield role in the side.

And the journalist believes it makes “perfect sense” for the talent to switch into midfield, given his opportunities will be limited out wide.

What has Jones said about Arsenal and Smith-Rowe?

Asked if rumours of Arteta teaching Smith-Rowe how to play in a number eight role could make sense, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I think it makes sense because Smith-Rowe will struggle for wide games as we move forward with Arsenal.

“But what we do know is that Arteta does rate Smith-Rowe. He’s always liked him.”

What next for Emile Smith-Rowe and Arsenal?

Smith-Rowe’s main goal next season will be to force his way into Arteta’s starting XI.

The £33m-rated star, as valued by Transfermarkt, is yet to make a Premier League start for the Gunners this term, which will come as a frustration to the England U21 international.

According to WhoScored, the attack-minded player has racked up just 167 minutes of action in all competitions this campaign.

Unsurprisingly, the academy product has been able to provide just one assist across his 13 appearances, indicating that a lack of game time could have stagnated the progress he had hoped to make this season.

Therefore, Smith-Rowe will have to go into next season with an open mind.

And if adapting his position can enable him to get out on the pitch, it’s a chance he should embrace ahead of what could be another exciting season for the Gunners.