Arsenal attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe had been getting “strong reviews in training” before his latest injury setback, as journalist Ben Jacobs provides GIVEMESPORT with an internal update from the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners’ head coach, Mikel Arteta, had recently handed the academy product his first Premier League start for over a season in their recent victory over Sheffield United.

Any positive momentum generated from Smith Rowe’s showing has been halted by a recent injury, which could keep him out of action for some time. Arsenal hope to return to winning ways in his absence following a disappointing 1-0 defeat at Newcastle United last weekend.

Smith-Rowe dealt a blow following his return to the team

Almost two weeks ago, Smith Rowe was handed the opportunity to impress Arteta on a Premier League stage, having been selected in the Spaniard’s starting lineup to face Sheffield United.

The 23-year-old took the opportunity by assisting Eddie Nketiah, who would claim a hat-trick in a 5-0 victory over the Premier League’s basement side. However, Smith Rowe was dealt a blow in the following days after suffering a knee injury in training.

The former England international had been in line to start in last week’s Carabao Cup tie at West Ham United but could not take part in the disappointing 3-1 defeat. Speaking about Smith Rowe’s injury, Arteta told the media (via Football.London):

“We have an issue with him. He felt something in his knee and started to feel some pain after the game - we are assessing him, but [it’s] a big worry with him. He's going to be out for weeks.”

The midfielder’s return from injury has not yet been specified, but Arteta’s comments don’t provide any confidence that he will be back in the short-term. Jacobs has also described the setback to GIVEMESPORT as ‘very worrying and demoralising’ ahead of 2024.

Smith Rowe’s absence comes when he’s reportedly generating Premier League interest in his services. He has struggled to nail down a place in the Arsenal starting lineup over the past few seasons. According to The Mirror, Newcastle have shown an interest in the Gunners academy graduate ahead of the winter transfer window’s opening on 1st January.

Eddie Howe’s side believe a lack of game time at the Emirates Stadium could make Smith Rowe available for transfer. The £40,000 per-week earner finds himself behind captain Martin Odegaard in the first team ranks, meaning that opportunities in north London could be limited on his return.

Emile Smith-Rowe - Premier League career in numbers Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 2019-20 2 0 0 0 0 2020-21 20 2 4 0 0 2021-22 33 10 2 1 0 2022-23 12 0 2 0 0 2023-24 4 0 1 0 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Jacobs believes clubs interested in Smith Rowe’s services will be “very worried” due to the attacking midfielder’s injury record over the last 18 months. However, Arteta isn’t desperate to sell the player, as he feels the Gunners haven’t yet seen the best of him. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“Clubs looking will also be very worried because Smith-Rowe has been plagued by fitness issues over the last 18 months. He didn't start a single Premier League game last season, but he was finding his feet this term with strong reviews in training and an assist for Nketiah against Sheffield United. From Arteta’s point of view, he's not desperate to sell the player because they've just not seen the best of him at Arsenal, and they've not had a fit Smith-Rowe.”

Arsenal injury news

Arsenal and Arteta have several injury concerns to weigh up heading into the final week of action before November’s international break. According to Football.London, Odegaard could return to the Gunners squad for the visit of Sevilla in Wednesday evening’s Champions League group stage clash.

The midfielder was left out of the squad that lost 1-0 at Newcastle after failing to be passed fit in time for kick-off. Meanwhile, Ghana international Thomas Partey sustained a thigh injury in training several weeks ago, and his return to action is unknown.

Centre-forward Gabriel Jesus suffered a hamstring issue in the Gunners’ 2-1 victory at Sevilla two weeks ago, and further scans revealed he would require several weeks on the sidelines. The Brazil international could target a return to action in December.

Arsenal’s upcoming fixtures

Arsenal hope to secure a repeat of their 2-1 victory over Sevilla two weeks ago when they welcome the La Liga outfit to the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday evening. A victory could see the Gunners solidify their place at the top of their Champions League group, heading into a home clash with Lens and a trip to PSV Eindhoven in December.

Arteta hopes to see his side bounce back from their below-par display at Newcastle when Burnley visit north London on Saturday afternoon. The Gunners sit in fourth place ahead of their final Premier League fixture before the season’s third international break.

