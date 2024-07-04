Highlights Emile Smith Rowe could leave in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal outcast Emile Smith Rowe is working on his fitness ahead of the 2024/25 season, though journalist Ben Jacobs exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that there is an ever-growing feeling that the Englishman will be available for a transfer away from north London this summer.

Apart from in 2021/22 when Smith Rowe registered 10 goals and a further duo of assists in his 33-game Premier League campaign, he’s struggled to worm his way into Mikel Arteta’s permanent plan - and that has been further compounded by Martin Odegaard’s rise to importance.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Smith Rowe’s 10-goal haul in 2021/22 saw him become the first academy graduate to do so since Cesc Fabregas in 2009/10.

Arsenal: Emile Smith Rowe Latest

Midfielder could be available for £25m

A Hale End graduate and Croydon native, Smith Rowe may hold a special place in the heart of many Arsenal fans - but this summer could present an opportunity for him to revitalise his once-promising career.

Still just 23 years of age, he has fallen down Arteta’s pecking order in recent years, which is showcased by his lack of minutes last term. In 2023/24 alone, the fleet-footed attacking midfielder chalked up just 475 minutes of action across all competitions.

Smith Rowe's 23/24 Premier League Stats vs Arsenal Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Minutes 347 19th Pass success rate (%) 88.6 12th Shots per game 1.2 9th Key passes per game 0.3 =10th Dribbles per game 0.2 =9th Overall rating 6.35 20th

Valued at £25 million by his current employers, per The Sun, their report has suggested that he could be sold after a season ‘in the shadows’ under Arteta’s stewardship, with Crystal Palace among his keen admirers.

GIVEMESPORT sources also revealed previously that Fulham had opened dialogue with Smith Rowe’s Premier League employers over a potential cross-London switch this summer, but whether Marco Silva and Co will win the race for his signature remains to be seen.

Jacobs: Growing Feeling Over Smith Rowe’s Transfer Availability

Villa Park and Craven Cottage are potential destinations

On the current state of play surrounding Smith Rowe, the respected journalist insisted that the player in question is preparing for the new campaign but his future may lay elsewhere as Arsenal are now waiting for suitors to pounce. Citing Aston Villa and Fulham as two potential destinations, Jacobs suggested that no approaches are advanced at the time of writing. Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said:

“Emile Smith Rowe is already working on his fitness ahead of the new season and we know that he struggled to break into the first team last season, so the feeling is that he is going to be available, and at the moment, it's a case of waiting for suitors. “Aston Villa haven't rekindled their interest, despite holding a historical like for Smith Rowe, Fulham as well are across his situation. So there are likely to be Premier League suitors. At the moment, though, nothing has advanced, and he's focused on getting his fitness back, and, no doubt, will hold talks with Michael Arteta regarding his future.”

Arsenal Hold Concrete Interest in Riccardo Calafiori

Juventus unlikely to win race for young Italian

On the back of a glittering Euro 2024 campaign with Italy, Bologna youngster Riccardo Calafiori has found his way onto plenty of clubs' summer shortlists. Journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has suggested that Arsenal are showing the ‘most concrete’ interest among those outside of his home nation of Italy after the football insider indicated that a host of clubs outside Serie A have expressed their interest in the versatile defender.

Described by Fabrizio Romano, who was speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, as one of ‘the best left-footed defenders on the market’, Calafiori’s perfect concoction of attacking intent, defensive stability and versatility could play into Arteta’s hands. Last season, the 22-year-old played a paramount role in Bologna's Champions League qualification, which lends itself to the ever-growing interest in his capable services.

All statistics per WhoScored