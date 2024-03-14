Highlights Emile Smith Rowe is determined to stay at Arsenal and fight for his place.

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe is enduring a difficult season at the Emirates Stadium, but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that he's willing to stay at the club and fight for his place, and he doesn't believe anything has been predetermined in terms of an exit in the summer transfer window.

The England international has been linked with a departure over the last few transfer window, but a move has failed to materialise and Smith Rowe has stayed with Mikel Arteta's squad and fought for his place. The 23-year-old has barely featured for the Gunners this term, and it's been difficult to break into the team with Arsenal performing to an exceptional level.

The north London club are top of the Premier League and recently advanced into the Champions League quarter-final, so it's difficult for Smith Rowe to suggest that he should be regularly named in the starting XI, with the current crop of players producing.

Smith Rowe Linked With a Departure From Arsenal

Sources have revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal could be interested in offloading Smith Rowe when the transfer window opens for business in the summer if a reasonable offer arrives on the table. West Ham United and Aston Villa are said to be monitoring the English midfielder, and the Gunners are confident they can command a decent fee for Smith Rowe.

Back in 2021, Arsenal rejected a £25m bid from Aston Villa for the 23-year-old, but he's failed to kick on and progress since then. During the 2021/2022 campaign, Smith Rowe was producing significantly for Arteta's side, but he's struggled to hit them heights since.

Emile Smith-Rowe - Premier League career in numbers Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 2019-20 2 0 0 0 0 2020-21 20 2 4 0 0 2021-22 33 10 2 1 0 2022-23 12 0 2 0 0 2023-24 10 0 1 0 0 Correct as of 13/03/2024

Speaking during the January transfer window, Arteta confirmed that Smith Rowe was settled at the Emirates Stadium, suggesting that he has 'incredible' qualities and that he was really happy with the Croydon-born star. The versatile midfielder is capable of playing through the middle while he's also featured out wide, which makes him a useful squad option for the Spanish manager. However, Arteta has rarely given Smith Rowe an opportunity to impress, so it wouldn't be a surprise if he was considering a departure in the near future to progress his career.

Ben Jacobs - Smith Rowe Wants to Stay

Jacobs has suggested that whenever Smith Rowe has been linked with a move away from the Emirates, he has wanted to stay and fight for his place, so he doesn't believe anything has been predetermined in terms of a departure. The journalist adds that Aston Villa have considered a move while West Ham are monitoring the situation. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"I don't think the writing's on the wall because not much has changed since a lot of links in January and even last summer. We know that Aston Villa looked and some say that West Ham are monitoring the situation as well. But every time there's been interest in Smith Rowe, even when he's been out and not playing, it's always been clear from the player camp that he wants to stay and fight for his place. Therefore, I don't think anything is predetermined at this point in terms of a summer exit."

Kieran Tierney Could be Sold

One player who could be heading through the exit door is left-back Kieran Tierney. The Scottish international moved to Real Sociedad earlier in the campaign on loan for the season, with the north London outfit deeming him surplus to requirements. It's never a good sign for your future when you're allowed to depart on a temporary deal.

Sources have now told GIVEMESPORT that we could see a fire sale at the Emirates during the summer transfer window, with Tierney one who could be offloaded. An offer of around £20m should be enough for an interested party to secure his signature, while a return to former club Celtic could make sense if the Scottish Premiership outfit are able to afford a deal.

