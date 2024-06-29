Highlights Arsenal are interested in Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori, who is having an impressive Euro 2024.

Calafiori is one of the best left-footed defenders available on the market, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Arsenal made an inquiry to understand Calafiori's situation, with negotiations yet to commence.

Arsenal are among the clubs interested in Bologna centre-back Riccardo Calafiori, as the Gunners have made an enquiry to understand his situation, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta’s side are keen to bolster their defensive options ahead of next season as they look to mount another Premier League title challenge after two impressive years.

The Gunners have fallen short in the race against Manchester City for two consecutive seasons as they approach another transfer window of spending, despite a slow start.

One of the youngest squads in the league, Arsenal could be looking to bring in even more fresh talent to their ranks, as they are reportedly interested in Calafiori, who turned 22 in May.

Linked with several names in midfield and attack, the Gunners seem to be keeping tabs on one of the hottest defenders at Euro 2024, where Calafiori is cementing Italy’s defence alongside Alessandro Bastoni.

The powerful centre-back has caught the attention of multiple Serie A sides after an impressive season with Bologna, and Premier League clubs are now keen to join the race – GMS reported on Chelsea’s interest in Calafiori earlier this month.

Calafiori Eyed by the Gunners

Romano: negotiations are yet to start

Romano, speaking to GMS, suggested that Calafiori is one of the best left-footed defenders available on the market this summer.

While Arsenal have been showing interest in his situation this summer, the Gunners are yet to start negotiations over his transfer, according to Romano:

“For Calafiori, Arsenal made an enquiry to understand the situation of the player. I mean, it’s also normal when you are looking for a left-footed player, a left-foot defender. Riccardo Calafiori is one of the best available now on the market. “So Arsenal have been showing their interest in the situation. But at the moment, it's not a negotiation. There is no bid, there is no contact with Bologna, so it's just an enquiry to understand the situation of Calafiori.”

Multiple Serie A sides, including Juventus, Inter Milan, and Napoli, have shown interest in Calafiori previously. After a solid Euro 2024, the Italian defender can only expect the race for his signature to heat up.

The 22-year-old, who had a breakout year at Bologna and has been labelled as a "superstar" by X account Next Generation Arsenal, helped the Serie A side finish fifth in the table and qualify for the Champions League for the first time in history.

Calafiori-led Bologna had the third-best defence in Serie A last season – Thiago Motta’s side conceded 32 goals in 38 matches, with only Juventus and Inter having a better season at the back.

Alongside teammate Joshua Zirkzee, Calafiori is a wanted man this summer as both Bologna starlets are expected to make a big career jump ahead of the new season.

Riccardo Calafiori Bologna Stats (2023-24) Games 37 Goals 2 Assists 5 Yellow cards 4 Minutes played 2,796

Arsenal ‘Enquire’ Over Johan Bakayoko

The Belgian is currently focused on Euro 2024

Arsenal have reportedly made an enquiry over PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko as the Gunners look to bring in a new wide forward this summer.

According to Dutch football insider Rik Elfrink, Arsenal are yet to present an offer for Bakayoko, who is currently focused on international duty at Euro 2024 with the Netherlands.

The rapid 21-year-old was targeted by multiple Premier League clubs last year, as Burnley and Brentford reportedly showed interest.

Related Bayern Star Joshua Kimmich ‘Wants’ Arsenal Move Joshua Kimmich is set to leave Bayern this summer as he eyes a move to Arsenal.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28-06-24.