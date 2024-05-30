Highlights Arsenal fans were disappointed about narrowly missing out on the Premier League title.

Arsenal fans were gutted that they couldn't quite get over the line in the Premier League title race having taken Manchester City to the final day of the season, with Mikel Arteta's men coming closer than ever to reclaiming the top-flight trophy after a 20-year hiatus - but he will get the chance to continue his efforts at claiming the title in the coming years with reports suggesting that the Spaniard is in line for a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal were an underachieving side when Arteta came to the helm, with Arsene Wenger's final years in north London alongside Unai Emery's below-par stint seeing them fail to qualify for the Champions League for seven straight years. Arteta has changed that with a brand of possession-heavy, dominant football though and the club are on the peripherals of becoming a top team again. However, with the former Manchester City assistant's contract expiring at the end of next season, worries have set in that he could move on - yet Fabrizio Romano believes that the club are set to offer him a new deal in the off-season.

Mikel Arteta: New Contract Latest

The Gunners boss is set for a new and improved deal

Writing in his Daily Briefing, Romano claims that the Gunners man is set to become one of the best paid bosses on the continent as a result of his efforts in the dugout. He wrote:

"Arsenal are prepared to enter into advanced conversations with Mikel Arteta and his representatives to extend his contract. Arsenal didn’t want to discuss it during the season, they were waiting for the end of the Premier League, but in private conversations they always made it clear that they wanted to extend his contract. "Arteta’s current contract expires in 2025 and they didn’t want to enter into the new season with this still being unresolved, so the idea is very clear - after some initial contacts in April/May, now he will enter into concrete and advanced talks to extend his contract."

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal Premier League statistics - Divisional squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 28 =1st Losses 5 3rd Goals scored 91 2nd Goals against 29 1st xG 84.51 3rd Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 30/05/2024

"Arsenal want Arteta to be one of the best paid managers in Europe, and to give him new power with the new contract. Despite links with Barcelona, he was never a candidate for the job because he’s super happy at Arsenal, convinced by the project, 100% involved in the planning for the future, and also Edu and all the directors are very happy with Arteta. Obviously they want to finally win titles, but credit to everyone involved because the way they are progressing is something very special. "Everyone at Arsenal, including the players of course, is very happy with Arteta’s management style, and that’s why the expectation is to continue together, and to reach an agreement soon."

New Contract For Mikel Arteta is Music to Arsenal Ears

The Spaniard has brought the good times back at the Emirates

Arteta took over the Gunners when they were floundering in mid-table back in the 2019/20 season, having sacked Unai Emery and despite a poor run of form throughout the middle of the campaign, the former Everton midfielder dragged them to an eighth-placed finish in the league.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mikel Arteta has won 137 of his 232 games in charge of Arsenal since joining in December 2019.

His first season didn't go quite as planned, but by earning fifth-place back in 2021-22, it gave them the stepping stone needed to breach the top four and over the past two seasons, they've recorded two second-placed finishes to stamp their authority on the division.

With stars such as Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, William Saliba and Bukayo Saka all shining and progressing from to youth talents to world-class stars under his guidance, Arsenal are set for the future and all they lack now is world-class depth - and subsequently trophies - in their ranks before they become a superpower in European football once again.

