Arsenal starlet Ethan Nwaneri’s runout in the side’s recent 6-0 victory at West Ham United was an “unexpected bonus” for the attacking midfielder, as journalist Dean Jones labels the opportunity as “very, very rare.”

Mikel Arteta afforded the youngster minutes at the end of the Gunners’ triumph at the London Stadium as the talent looks to make a name for himself at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal haven’t been afraid to blood youngsters in their starting lineup during Arteta’s time in charge and will hope that Nwaneri becomes another example of the academy’s impressive production line. Nwaneri was brought on for his first Premier League appearance of the 2023/24 season and hopes to be handed more opportunities in the final third of the campaign.

Nwaneri hoping to make an impression at Arsenal

Arsenal are enjoying another impressive Premier League campaign and hope to close the gap on Manchester City and Liverpool before the season concludes. The Gunners also have the added pressure of returning to Champions League football later in February, meaning the balance of their squad will be tested in the coming weeks.

One player hoping for more opportunities could be Nwaneri, who was handed his first Premier League appearance of the season in Arsenal’s 6-0 triumph at West Ham on 11th February. The 16-year-old has been with the north London giants throughout his career and has made several first-team appearances. Nwaneri made his Arsenal and Premier League debut in a 3-0 victory at Brentford in September 2022, coming on as a late substitute in the closing stages at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The youngster then wasn’t involved in a top-flight matchday squad until Arteta’s side’s 2-0 home defeat at the hands of West Ham in December 2023, being an unused substitute in that clash. But Nwaneri would get his chance in the reverse fixture, playing in the final 13 minutes at the London Stadium, operating as a right winger.

Arsenal are keen to tie some of their youngest talent to long-term contracts to protect the club's future. Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (13th February) that Arsenal are looking to find an agreement with winger Amario Cozier-Duberry over a new deal at the Emirates Stadium. Cozier-Duberry and Nwaneri hope to be given further opportunities in Arteta’s first team in the coming weeks.

Ethan Nwaneri - stats vs West Ham Minutes 13 Pass success rate 83.3% Aerial duels won 1 Overall rating 6.22 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 14-02-24

Dean Jones - Nwaneri ‘must be made of special stuff’ for Arsenal appearance

Jones has hinted that Nwaneri “must be made of special stuff” if the senior players in Arsenal’s squad were willing Arteta to bring him on against West Ham. The journalist has claimed that it is “very, very rare” that a 16-year-old gets to make an appearance for the Gunners. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“It’s an unexpected bonus to get minutes like that out of Nwaneri. I think the fact that Arsenal players were talking about him on the bench and desperate to see him get onto the pitch shows a line of trust, too, which is very tough to earn when you're 16. So, he must be made of special stuff if the more experienced players in that squad are willing him onto the pitch to give him the chance to impress. Of course, it's always easier if it's a 6-0 game that you're coming into. Nevertheless, he's 16 years old and playing for Arsenal, which is very, very rare.”

After a 2024 winter transfer window in which Arsenal didn’t welcome any first-team signings, sporting director Edu Gaspar will have turned his attention to the summer. A busy summer market in 2023 meant the Gunners had been keen to stay within the Premier League’s profit and sustainability limits.

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal and Newcastle United are on alert after Brentford striker Ivan Toney’s contract talks have stalled. The 27-year-old is reportedly open to staying with the Bees, but negotiations haven’t progressed since he was offered a new deal. Arteta is thought to be keen on making a play for the one-time England international in the summer, with Brentford head coach Thomas Frank resigned to a sale.

Meanwhile, Arsenal could sell centre-back Jakub Kiwior to fund the signing of Ajax defender Jorrel Hato. Kiwior arrived at the Emirates Stadium from Spezia in January 2023 and has struggled to break into Arteta's side. The 13-time English champions are prepared to let him leave as they consider Hato's signature.