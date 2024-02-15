Highlights Arsenal have a long history of academy talents making their mark in the first-team at a very young age.

The likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah are among the notable Hale End graduates to do so.

Now, GIVEMESPORT has taken a look at everything you need to know about the Gunners' record-breaking teenager Ethan Nwaneri.

Where were you and what were you doing when you were 15? Whatever it was, it likely was nothing like the experiences enjoyed by Arsenal sensation Ethan Nwaneri, who, even before celebrating his sixteenth birthday, had already set foot on a Premier League pitch.

2007 was the year Nwaneri was born, the year David Beckham signed his contract with Los Angeles Galaxy, the year George Gillett bought Liverpool and the year Thierry Henry left for Barcelona - all milestones that now seem to have taken place in what feels like an eternity.

Ethan Nwaneri's time at Arsenal so far

Born in Enfield, a small town in north London, he joined Arsenal at the age of nine. It was there that he developed his football and quickly surprised his coaches. So much so that, at just 14, he made his debut for the U18s, even scoring his first goal in his first appearance for them in May 2021. The following season, the young Gunner alternated in between matches with the U16s and U18s, with whom he played five games and was decisive on four occasions (two goals and two assists).

At the same time, he earned his first caps with the England U16s, before settling in with the U17s - with whom he still plays today (21 appearances, nine goals and two assists). By the start of the 2022/23 season, Nwaneri was making his debut for Arsenal's U21s, even picking up an assist in his first game with his new team-mates. Although everyone at the club was already well aware of the young attacking midfielder's qualities, he was about to make even more history.

On the 18th of September 2022, as Arsenal travelled to Brentford for match-day 8 of the Premier League, a face unknown to the mass public appeared alongside Eddie Nketiah, Rob Holding and Takehiro Tomiyasu on the substitutes' bench: that of Nwaneri. Called up to the Gunners squad by Mikel Arteta, the number 83 took the opportunity to make a mark in the history books.

By replacing Fabio Vieira in the last seconds of the game, Nwaneri became not only Arsenal's youngest ever player - breaking Cesc Fabregas' record of 16 years, 5 months and 24 days - but also the youngest player in the history of the Premier League, beating Liverpool's Harvey Elliott (16 years and 30 days). After the match, when asked by reporters what had motivated him to give Nwaneri a shot at the big time, Arteta justified his choice.

"It was a pure gut feeling. I met the boy (and) really liked what I saw. Per Mertesacker and the academy staff are giving me really good information, Edu as well. I met him, he’s trained a couple of times with us. He had to come because we have injuries, especially the injury of Martin (Odegaard), and then I had that feeling that if the opportunity could come that I was going to do it."

Queried about his "gut feeling", the Gunners coach simply added: "I don’t know what it is. When I met him, when I look at him, I had that feeling." Regardless of the fact that Nwaneri didn't return to the professional team after that, the young player will have plenty of time in the future to make more of an impact.

Indeed, after falling back into a swing of appearances for the U18s and U21s, it wasn't long before he was back in the company of his elders, appearing on the Gunners' bench in the Champions League and FA Cup and playing a part in their emphatic 6-0 win in over West Ham at the start of February. Now settled in with the team's reserves, Nwaneri is continuing to develop, and there is no doubt that he will continue to fight to enjoy the thrill of professional football once again.

Ethan Nwaneri's style of play

As is often the case at Arsenal, it's difficult to assign a player to a specific position given the kind of versatility Arteta admires and wants, and so Nwaneri is no exception to the rule. Capable of playing as a holding midfielder, he most regularly operates as an attacking midfielder, in the number 10 position (eight games in this role during the 2023/2024 season according to Transfermarkt data).

However, he is also at ease in a forward role, either on the right, left or up front. A player with above-average technical ability, Nwaneri has a very good left foot that allows him to find passing angles unseen by many of his team-mates - a profile not too dissimilar to that of Martin Odegaard. In fact, the Norwegian himself has previously been raving about his young counterpart.

"At the end of the game against Brentford, Ethan Nwaneri came on and became our youngest player at the age of 15. It's kind of the same as my story, because I was about the same age when I made my professional debut," he said in an interview with the Evening Standard in October 2022. "The big difference is that I was playing for a Norwegian club and Ethan is playing for Arsenal! But I went to Madrid and played there when I was 16, so it's a bit the same. I think the important thing now is not to put any extra pressure on Ethan by talking about him too much."

Ethan Nwaneri's long-term future at Arsenal

Arsenal are not the only club to have taken notice of Nwaneri's long-term potential. As The Times revealed in September 2022, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool were also interested in the 16-year-old. However, while he is currently inked to Arsenal until 2025 by a scholarship form, The Athletic reported back in June that Nwaneri had already reached an agreement with the Gunners on the signing of his first professional contract, which he will be able to sign on his 17th birthday on the 21st of March.

Ethan Nwaneri's 23/24 stats at Arsenal Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Premier League 1 0 0 13 FA Cup 0 0 0 0 UEFA Champions League 0 0 0 0 FA Youth Cup 2 6 0 180 Premier League 2 5 4 2 436 EFL Trophy 2 0 1 171 UEFA Youth League 1 1 0 74 Total 11 11 3 874 All stats taken from Transfermarkt (correct as of 15/02/2024)

"I’m hungry for more opportunities and I’ve got so much to learn. There’s no better place for me to do it than right here", he said during an interview with his club. Given his recent involvement in the thrashing of West Ham, Nwaneri will be feeling that chances will be easier to come by under Arteta at Arsenal in the coming weeks and months.