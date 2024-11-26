Arsenal are working on a new contract for young starlet Ethan Nwaneri, while their search for a new sporting director continues, according to Fabrizio Romano.

When given an opportunity to impress in the Arsenal senior squad, Nwaneri has grabbed his chance with both hands, making a significant impact at such a young age. Due to the immense talent Mikel Arteta has to choose from in his side, it's been difficult for him to become a regular starter, but Nwaneri has shown that he's capable of being a part of Arsenal's first-team squad.

At the age of 17, it's rare for a player to be so involved in a Premier League side, especially one that is competing for a title. The London-born starlet has already made six appearances in England's top flight this season, scoring one goal, while making three appearances in the Champions League and EFL Cup combined.

Reporting on X, Italian reporter Romano has confirmed that Arsenal are continuing to work on a new deal for Nwaneri as their search for a sporting director continues. Talks with Nwaneri over a long-term deal are a priority, and the club are optimistic about getting it done...

"Arsenal keep working on new deal for Ethan Nwaneri while their search for director continues. Talks with Nwaneri over new long term contract are considered a priority, club optimistic to get it done. Nwaneri, very happy at Arsenal; 4 goals already scored this season."

Nwaneri became the youngster ever Premier League player when he came on for Arsenal against Brentford during the 2022/2023 season, aged just 15. The previous record was set by Harvey Elliot, who was 16 at the time. The youngster made his debut under Arteta, showing how much faith the Spanish manager had in the academy graduate.

Previous reports had suggested that Arsenal could hand Nwaneri a 200% pay rise as they look to tie him down to a long-term contract. Nwaneri scored against Nottingham Forest on the weekend after coming off the bench, showing that he's no longer just a young talent for the future, but he's a key part of Arteta's squad.