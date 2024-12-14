Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon when they host Everton at the Emirates Stadium as they look to get back to winning ways domestically.

The Gunners were disappointing in a 1-1 draw against Fulham last time out but bounced back with a dominant 3-0 win over Monaco in the Champions League in midweek, while Sean Dyche's side claimed a 4-0 win over Wolves in their last game two weeks ago before the Merseyside derby was called off and gave them an extra week to recharge and prepare for this one.

But both teams are dealing with injuries and a busy schedule heading into the festive period, so that could see changes to their starting lineups and this is how GIVEMSPORT expect the teams to look.

Arsenal Team News

Gabriel still doubtful

Mikel Arteta has had to deal with somewhat of a defensive crisis again in recent weeks with Gabriel Magalhaes, Riccardo Calafiori and Oleksandr Zinchenko out injured and Jurrien Timber managing his work-load. Timber was a substitute in midweek while the other three missed out and they look likely to be doubts once again.

Youngster Miles Lewis-Skelly got an opportunity from the start and shone so could start again, while the rest of the team is firing and giving the manager decisions to make as to which midfield and attack he opts for. Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu remain long-term absentees.

Arsenal Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Gabriel Magalhaes Hamstring 14/12/2024 Riccardo Calafiori Knee 14/12/2024 Oleksandr Zinchenko Knee 14/12/2024 Jurrien Timber Other 14/12/2024 Ben White Knee 01/03/2025 Takehiro Tomiyasu Knee 01/01/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Arteta shared an update on the fitness of his players for the upcoming game.

"There is a possibility with one of them to be available. He trained today. It’s Gabriel. "We’re just respecting the times that the medical department has set. We monitor him [Calafiori] every day."

Arsenal Predicted XI

Lewis-Skelly to start again

Arsenal Predicted XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Partey, Rice, Odegaaard; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.

Arsenal Predicted Substitutes: Neto (GK), Heaven (DEF), Tierney (DEF), Jorginho (MID), Merino (MID), Nwaneri (MID), Trossard (FWD), Jesus (FWD), Sterling (FWD).

After an impressive performance against Monaco, Arteta should keep faith with Lewis-Skelly at left-back while Jurrien Timber should return at right-back. That will allow Thomas Partey to move back into midfield with £110,000-per-week man Jorginho dropping to the bench, while Kai Havertz should return in attack in place of £265,000-per-week Gabriel Jesus after his goal off the bench.

Everton Team News

Keane fit again

Everton had the luxury of an extra week off to prepare following their clash with Liverpool being called off, and that has allowed defender Michael Keane to recover from a knee injury. Seamus Coleman, Jake O'Brien, Youssef Chermiti, Armando Broja and Nathan Patterson are also available after featuring in a behind-closed-doors game in midweek.

James Garner and Tim Iroegbunam remain long-term injury doubts and are unavailable.

Everton Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Michael Keane Knee 14/12/2024 Seamus Coleman Fitness 14/12/2024 Nathan Patterson Fitness 14/12/2024 Jake O'Brien Fitness 14/12/2024 Armando Broja Fitness 14/12/2024 Youssef Chermiti Foot 14/12/2024 James Garner Back Unknown Tim Iroegbunam Foot Unknown

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Dyche shared an update on the squad heading into this clash.

"Keano has come through his [injury]. To be honest, he was touch-and-go to be involved [against Wolves] but we felt it was probably best he didn't – but he's been working hard. "Tim [Iroegbunam] has been working hard – he's further down the road than he was but he's still not on the grass yet with us and that's going to be a little bit of a while yet. Jimmy [Garner] is the same – but they're both making progress."

Everton Predicted XI

Dyche unlikely to change

Everton Predicted XI: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Gueye, Mangala; McNeil, Doucoure, Ndiaye; Calvert-Lewin.

Everton Predicted Substitutes: Virginia (GK), Coleman DEF), O'Brien (DEF), Keane (DEF), Patterson (DEF), Harrison (MID), Lindstron (MID), Beto (FWD), Broja (FWD).

After a big 4-0 win last time out and no fresh injury worries, the Toffees are likely to continue with their winning formula. £16m man O'Brien continues to wait for an opportunity from the start, while £90,000-per-week duo Broja and Lindstrom are likely to provide competition off the bench in attack.