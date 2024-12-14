A goalkeeping and defensive masterclass from Everton saw Arsenal drop two huge points in the Premier League title race on Saturday afternoon, with the Gunners held to a 0-0 draw.

Arsenal started the game dominating the ball, but a quick Everton counter-attack after six minutes gave them the first chance of the game. Orel Mangala broke through the midfield and played Abdoulaye Doucoure in on goal, but his shot was excellently blocked by Gabriel. Despite Everton showing early positive signs on the counter, Arsenal took back control of the game and started putting pressure on their backline.

An Arsenal break down the right wing which came from Bukayo Saka nearly saw the hosts take the lead on 29 minutes. The England international played the ball into Martin Odegaard who fired a shot low, but it was excellently saved by Jordan Pickford to put the ball behind for a corner.

Despite dominance on the ball possession-wise, the hosts were not playing at a high tempo and that gave Everton chances to get back into their solid defensive shape, meaning that the North London side would find themselves regularly going back and having to reset play.

Following half-time, Arsenal showed a lot of impetus which saw Saka go close to opening the scoring. The winger powerfully volleyed a shot low but once again it was met with a sensational save from the Everton goalkeeper. Pickford was called into action yet again on the hour mark to deny a low shot but once again, he dealt with it superbly well.

Mikel Arteta made two huge substitutions after just over an hour played when he brought off two of his midfield big hitters in Odegaard and Declan Rice and replaced them with the experienced Jorginho and the young but talented Ethan Nwaneri. Just seven minutes later, the midfield three Arsenal started with were all off the pitch when Mikel Merino made way for Thomas Partey.

Arsenal improved after the substitutions, but due to Everton's defensive brilliance, they simply could not find a way through and they were visibly frustrated. Despite late efforts, the Toffees' back line stayed resolute and switched on to secure a huge away point.

Arsenal 0-0 Everton - Match Statistics Arsenal Statistic Everton 77 Possession (%) 23 13 Shots 2 5 Shots on Target 0 8 Corners 2 0 Saves 5 0 Yellow Cards 3

Arsenal Player Ratings

GK: David Raya - 6/10

The Spaniard was the least involved player in the whole match. He did not have a save to make and he also didn't see as much of the ball as he usually does.

RB: Jurrien Timber - 6.5/10

Saw a lot of the ball in both central and wide positions but he did not create anything of any note. Defensively, he wasn't really challenged.

CB: William Saliba - 7/10

Saliba was virtually unchallenged in defence but he was Arsenal's most active outlet on the ball.

CB: Gabriel - 7/10

Like his defensive partner, Gabriel was solid and virtually unchallenged at the back. Had the ball at his feet a lot but nothing of any note came from him.

LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly - 7.5/10

The youngster saw a lot of the ball and did not look out of place despite his inexperience. His constant drifting in and out of midfield made him a good passing option and it is clear that he has a lot of potential.

CM: Mikel Merino - 6/10

Despite playing in the busiest area of the pitch, Mikel Merino hardly saw the ball compared to other Arsenal players. His energy and running in midfield were good but he did not really get opportunities with the ball at his feet.

CM: Declan Rice - 6/10

Rice was his typical energetic self in midfield but his on-the-ball work did not impact the game that much. His lack of impact led to him being substituted just after an hour.

CM: Martin Odegaard - 6/10

Despite typically playing a huge part in everything Arsenal do going forward, Odegaard struggled to impact the game and, like Rice, he left the field after just over an hour.

RW: Bukayo Saka - 7/10

Arsenal's biggest threat. His constant running at Vitalii Mykolenko was wearing the left back down and he did not stop. Saka also worked hard defensively when needed to come back and help out Jurrien Timber.

ST: Kai Havertz - 7/10

Worked hard up front with limited support at times. Havertz provided good support for the wingers playing either side of him and held his own against two big and physical centre-backs.

LW: Gabriel Martinelli - 5.5/10

The Brazilian tried to make things happen, particularly in the first half, but in the second half he struggled and was subsequently brought off after 74 minutes.

SUB: Ethan Nwaneri - 6/10

Tried to drive forward in midfield but his efforts were not enough.

SUB: Jorginho - 6/10

Saw a lot of the ball following his inclusion but did not do much with it.

SUB: Thomas Partey - N/A

Not involved enough to make an impact.

SUB: Gabriel Jesus - 6.5/10

Tried to drive forward using his pace but was kept out by the Everton defence.

SUB: Leandro Trossard - N/A

Not involved enough to make an impact.

Everton Player Ratings

GK: Jordan Pickford - 9/10

One of his best performances in an Everton shirt. The England number one was sensational throughout and stopped several certain-looking Arsenal goals. As well as his excellent shot-stopping, Pickford also dealt with the set pieces and balls into the box very well.

RB: Ashley Young - 7.5/10

The Premier League veteran dealt with the pace and trickery of Gabriel Martinelli well and he also contributed his fair share in an attacking sense.

CB: James Tarkowski - 8/10

Dealt with Arsenal's set pieces and balls into the box very well. Was alert defensively, which helped his side stay tough to break down and tough to score against.

CB: Jarrad Branthwaite - 7.5/10

Like his centre-back partner, Branthwaite dealt with crosses and set pieces well. But at times, he was very sloppy in possession, which almost led to Arsenal goals.

LB: Vitalii Mykolenko - 6.5/10

Had a good battle going on throughout the game up against Saka but was second best to the Englishman more often than not. Despite coming off second best, Mykolenko kept his head up and did not fold to Arsenal's pressure.

RM: Jack Harrison - 6/10

Hardly had any time on the ball, so he struggled to ever get into the game and make an impact.

CM: Idrissa Gana Gueye - 8/10

Energetic and hard-working in midfield. The experienced midfielder scrapped for everything and made it very difficult for Arsenal to have time on the ball in the middle of the park.

CM: Orel Mangala - 7/10

Had some really nice and elegant touches in midfield to kickstart some Everton counter-attacks, the Belgian also worked very hard and utilised his engine in the middle of the park.

CM: Abdoulaye Doucoure - 7/10

Like his midfield partners, Doucoure put in a great shift and made Everton very hard to break down.

LM: Iliman Ndiaye - 6.5/10

Despite Everton's lack of possession, Ndiaye had some really nice touches and regularly used his close control and dribbling ability to get his side out of difficult situations.

ST: Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 6/10

The big forward did not have much service and had to scrap for everything. He worked hard but did not have much of an impact on the match.

SUB: Armando Broja - N/A

Not involved enough to make an impact.

SUB: Jesper Lindstrom - N/A

Not involved enough to make an impact.

Man of the Match

Jordan Pickford

Simply sensational. Pickford produced one of his best performances in an Everton shirt so far at the Emirates Stadium and it is fair to say that the Toffees would have been well beaten if he wasn't between the sticks.

Not only did the England number one make five excellent saves to keep his side's hopes of securing points alive, but when dealing with Arsenal's set pieces and lofted balls into the box, which have been extremely successful for them this season, he got up for them well and was a dominant presence inside his area.