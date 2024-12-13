Arsenal are short-priced favourites to collect all three points at home to Everton on Saturday, and it’s hardly surprising that the market is expecting a comfortable Gunners win.

Mikel Arteta’s hosts sit third in the Premier League table heading into the weekend fixtures and, after a minor wobble in October and November when they endured a four-game winless streak, are now back on track.

Whichever way you look at the metrics on this game, the chances of Arsenal earning a fourth win from their last five Premier League games look good.

Arsenal are the clear favourites

Arsenal are 1.25 (1/4) to win, while Sean Dyche's Everton - 15th in the table heading into the weekend - are 13.0 (12/1) to cause a big upset. The Draw is available at 6.50 (11/2).

Arsenal may have dropped points at home to Fulham (1-1) last weekend, but they won their previous four games in all competitions in style: a 2-0 (home) win was preceded by consecutive away victories versus West Ham (5-2) and Sporting (5-1), which followed a 3-0 (home) win vs Nottingham Forest on November 23.

Decimal odds Fractional odds US Moneyline Arsenal 1.25 1/4 -400 The Draw 6.60 28/5 560 Everton 13.0 12/1 1200

They then returned to form in front of their own fans with the 3-0 midweek Champions League win over Ligue 1 outfit Monaco. Inspired by Bukayo Saka, the Gunners were the better side, and the margin of victory fairly reflected their superiority.

Arsenal are W5-D2-L0 at home in the Premier League this season, and it’s hard to see any way Everton can prevent a sixth home win for the Gunners this weekend.

Everton’s away record is a mediocre W1-D2-L4, and they’ve scored just five times in those seven away fixtures. The only points they’ve collected on their travels came against sides – West Ham, Ipswich Town and Southampton – currently in the bottom seven in the Premier League table.

Against better opposition, Everton have struggled, occasionally suffering heavy defeats: they lost 4-0 at Tottenham on the opening day, and 4-0 a fortnight ago against the same Manchester United side that Arsenal recently comfortably beat.

Best Bet

Although we expect Arsenal to win, the odds on a home victory are too short to hold any appeal. The Asian Handicap is a more attractive proposition: Arsenal are -1.5 & -2.0 on the Asian Handicap at around evens (the best price available is 2.01). For this selection to cash, you would need Arsenal to win by two or more goals, something they're more than capable of doing here.

Top selection - Arsenal -1.75 Asian Handicap (2.01)

Gunners Will Dominate From the Start

For a second strong selection, consider Arsenal on the Half Time/Full Time market. Looking at the data available on these two sides, we believe the chances of Arsenal leading at half-time and then going on to win the match are better than the market suggests.

Arsenal have led at half-time in five of their seven home games in the Premier League this season. Significantly, they’ve conceded only once before HT at home, and that was against top-class opposition, when Liverpool (final score 2-2) were the visitors on October 27.

HT/FT Decimal odds Fractional odds US moneyline Arsenal/Arsenal 1.85 17/20 -118 Draw/Arsenal 4.20 16/5 320 Draw/Draw 9.00 8/1 800 Everton/Everton 26.00 25/1 2500 Everton/Draw 29.00 28/1 2800 Everton/Arsenal 29.00 28/1 2800 Draw/Everton 29.00 28/1 2800 Arsenal/Draw 29.00 28/1 2800 Arsenal/Everton 151.00 150/1 15000

Unsurprisingly, given their problems on the road, Everton have struggled for goals early in matches. They’ve netted before half-time in just three of their seven away fixtures this season, and have failed to do so in any of their last three (it was 0-0 at HT vs West Ham and Southampton, and they found themselves 2-0 down at the interval during that 4-0 loss at Old Trafford).

Best Bet

Arsenal/Arsenal on the Half Time/Full Time market – which is the selection to back if you’re expecting Arsenal to be leading at half-time, and to then go on to win the game – is available at a best-priced 1.85 (17/20).

Given how frequently Arsenal win at home, how often they have kept clean sheets in the opening halves of their home matches, how often Everton lose away from home, and how infrequently Everton have scored before half-time in matches, we would recommend this way of backing Arsenal if you expect the hosts to win, rather than merely backing them on the Match Odds market at much shorter odds.

Top selection - Arsenal/Arsenal on the Half Time/Full Time market (1.85)

Consider Ndiaye for Anytime Goalscorer

It’s no surprise to find that the usual suspects in the Arsenal ranks dominate the upper positions in the Anytime Goalscorer market: Bukayo Saka – who has netted five times in the Premier League, and was also on target in that midweek Champions League win against Monaco – is available at 2.40 (7/5). Gabriel Jesus can be backed at 2.50 (6/4), while Kai Havertz – who, like Saka, is on five Premier League goals heading into this weekend – is a slightly bigger 2.75 (7/4).

If you’re looking for a long shot at bigger odds, one name that may be worth considering is Iliman Ndiaye at 9.50 (17/2). As we’ve explained in the previous sections, we feel that Everton may struggle to find the net. If, however, you feel the Toffees have a better chance of scoring, the Senegal international winger may be the player to focus your attention on.

Best Bet

The ex-Marseille man’s price means that he ranks only fourth in the list of the most likely Everton scorers, according to the market. Yet he’s Everton’s top scorer away from home: he’s netted two of the five goals Sean Dyche’s side have managed to notch in their seven away fixtures.

All odds courtesy of Oddschecker.