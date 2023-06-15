Arsenal now have everything agreed in principle with William Saliba over a contract extension, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Saliba has been locked in contract talks with the Gunners hierarchy for some time, but Sheth now believes a deal has been agreed upon.

Arsenal contract news - William Saliba

A crucial cog in the Arsenal machine that pushed Manchester City most of the way during this season's Premier League title race, Saliba now looks set to be rewarded for his performances with a new big-money contract.

According to a report by Sky Sports News, the French international has agreed a deal in principle with Arsenal to extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium with another report suggesting he will earn £200,000-a-week.

The report claims that the 22-year-old will soon sign a contract with the north Londoners that could keep him at the Emirates Stadium until the end of the 2026/27 season at least.

Currently pocketing a reported £40,000 per week, Saliba had been among the lower earners in the Arsenal dressing room, with the likes of Albert Sambi Lokonga, Mohamed Elneny and even new arrival Jakub Kiwior taking home more.

On top of that, Saliba had been coming towards the end of the initial contract he signed when arriving from Saint-Etienne for £27 million in 2019, making fresh terms for the defender all the more important.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Saliba's contract extension?

When asked whether Saliba was likely to agree on a new deal with Arsenal, Sky Sports reporter Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "I think so. It's all agreed in principle. What's left now is the physical signing of the contract, the dotting the I's and crossing the t's. I think everything is done.”

Why are Arsenal so keen to tie Saliba down to a new deal?

It's not unfair to say Arsenal's campaign, and subsequent title challenge, collapsed after Saliba picked up a season-ending injury in mid-March.

Going off hurt during the Gunners' Europa League clash with Sporting CP, the centre-back was forced to watch the remainder of the season from the treatment room - much to the disappointment of the Arsenal faithful.

Dropped points against West Ham United, Southampton, Nottingham Forest and of course, title rivals City, derailed Arsenal's bid to end an almost two-decade-long wait for the Premier League title.

Instead, boss Mikel Arteta was forced into experimenting with line-ups, as the likes of Kiwior and Rob Holding all deputised in the eight-cap Frenchman's place.

While his injuries may come as a concern, Saliba is an integral part of the Arteta project at the Emirates Stadium, making his extension crucial to the north London outfit.