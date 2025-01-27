Arsenal are set to use Bruno Fernandes' red card against Tottenham from earlier in the season as part of their appeal against Myles Lewis-Skelly's dismissal against Wolves on Saturday. The teenager was sent off for serious foul play when he stopped a potential counter-attack by tripping Matt Doherty on the edge of the Wanderers' penalty area.

The decision has since led to backlash and abuse being directed at referee Michael Oliver, with the PGMOL having to release a statement confirming that investigations were taking place regarding the threats levied at the 39-year-old. The Gunners are still keen to see Lewis-Skelly's red card overturned and are planning to use the Manchester United captain as part of their appeal.

Arsenal Set to Use Fernandes Case in Appeal

Manchester United successfully managed to overturn their captain's red card back in September

According to a report from the Daily Mail, it is claimed that Fernandes' red card against the Gunners' North London rivals is set to play a crucial role in their appeal package in order to see their 18-year-old defender let off the hook by the FA. Back in September's defeat at Old Trafford, the Portuguese midfielder was sent off for a foul on James Maddison, despite appearing to slip as he went to make the challenge.

Replays showed that no studs were involved in the tackle, and that there was no excessive force either, which ultimately led to the red card being rescinded just two days later after the Red Devils appealed the decision.

It is believed that Arsenal higher-ups view the incident as a precedent that they feel will help their case, despite the fact that, unlike Fernandes, Lewis-Skelly did catch Doherty with his studs in a tackle that was above the ankle. The youngster was also on stable footing when making the challenge, whereas the United star had lost his balance.

As of now, the young full-back is set to miss Premier League clashes against Manchester City and Leicester, as well as the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Newcastle after receiving a straight red card.

All statitics courtesy of the Premier League - accurate as of 27/01/2025.