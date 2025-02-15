Max Dowman could be Arsenal's next breakout star, judging by journalist Henry Winter's comments following the Gunners' 2-0 win over Leicester City on Saturday. The exciting 15-year-old wonderkid has been training with the first team and could be on the cusp of breaking into Mikel Arteta's senior setup.

Mikel Merino was at the double at the King Power after coming off the bench in the second half to bag his side all three points, but their win was largely thanks to a brilliant display from 17-year-old man-of-the-match Ethan Nwaneri, who set the Spanish midfielder up for the opener. 18-year-old Myles Lewis-Skelly was equally crucial at left-back, making a last-ditch clearance to ensure the Foxes didn't break the deadlock.

The two Hale End academy graduates have earned regular spots in Arteta's first team this season and are proving to be two of his side's most exciting talents. Their performances against Leicester helped ensure the North Londoners stayed on Liverpool's tail in the Premier League title race, moving four points behind Arne Slot's Merseysiders.

Winter Waxes Lyrical About Arsenal's Dowman In Glowing Review of Club's Academy

The English journalist raved about the Gunners' youth after Leicester win

Dowman didn't feature in Arsenal's win against Leicester, and Arteta appears to have ruled out the prospect of the eight-cap England U17 international making a senior appearance before the end of the season because of Premier League rules. He was a member of the Gunners' squad that underwent mid-season training in Dubai last weekend, which fueled talk of a potential call-up to the senior team.

The 2-0 win over Leicester again placed a ton of eyes on the success of the club's Hale End academy, and Winter was full of praise for Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly:

"All hail Hale End. Arsenal’s academy continuing to deliver. Another reminder of the huge talent of Ethan Nwaneri, 17. Deserves a run of starts (while mindful of not overplaying/exhausting). A threat wide, or between the lines. If Nwaneri starts right wing, Bukayo Saka, when he returns, could go left wing (where he played under Unai Emery). Myles Lewis-Skelly, 18, continues to develop, midfielder or left-back."

Winter also put focus on Dowman and alluded to the noise being made regarding the youngster's potential after he broke Nwaneri's record by becoming the youngest player to feature for the U21s in December:

"Also excitement at Arsenal over attacking midfielder Max Dowman, already an England Under-17 international. Trained with Arsenal’s first team last December - at 14. The advantage of academy kids - understand club culture/footballing philosophy, fans love having "one of our own", PSR."

Max Dowman Statistics Competition UEFA Youth League Premier League 2 U18 PL FA Youth Cup U18 PL Cup National Friendlies (Youth) Euro Qualifiers U17 Games 4 1 6 2 2 5 3 Minutes 317 6 510 180 176 249 193 Goals 1 0 1 2 3 1 2 Assists 0 0 2 0 0 0 0

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Max Dowman became the youngest goalscorer in UEFA Youth League history last September when netting against Atalanta aged 14 years, 8 months, 19 days.

Dowman is a versatile attacking midfielder who can also operate in central midfield and on the right wing. He's quickly climbing the youth ranks and is knocking on Arteta's door regarding senior team football. The Gunners boss may have been keen to turn to the teenage prospect amid injuries to Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal managed to get past Leicester without their Hale End academy gem, and a potential debut may rest in the UEFA Champions League, where his side is through to the last 16. Dowman has been a hit in the North Londoners' UEFA Youth League, bagging one goal in four outings.

Stats courtesy of PlaymakerStats - correct as of 07/02/2025.

