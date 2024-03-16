Highlights Arsenal's academy talent like Ethan Nwaneri, Amario Cozier-Duberry, and Myles Lewis-Skelly are aiming to make an impression in Mikel Arteta's first team at the Emirates Stadium.

The trio have been dubbed as three of the most exciting prospects coming out out of Hale End.

Arsenal find themselves in another race for the Premier League title and the latter stages of the Champions League.

Arsenal have an exciting crop of talent coming through the ranks at the Emirates Stadium, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has named Amario Cozier-Duberry, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri as three players worth looking out for.

The Gunners hope to sustain their Premier League charge in the final months of the 2023/24 season and progress into the latter stages of the Champions League.

Head coach Mikel Arteta is looking to develop a squad that can continue to challenge for major honours in the future as the north London outfit look to produce their own talent. Nwaneri has already made his debut for the senior side, with Cozier Duberry and Lewis-Skelly eager to follow in his footsteps.

Arsenal’s productive academy system

Arsenal hope a talented crop of youngsters in their academy can flourish and save them millions of pounds in the transfer market over the coming years. After overcoming Manchester City in the 2023 FA Youth Cup semi-finals, the Gunners faced West Ham United in the final in front of over 34,000 fans at the Emirates Stadium. However, the young side were outclassed despite taking an early 1-0 lead, succumbing to their east London counterparts in a 5-1 defeat.

Despite the disappointing final showing, Arsenal can be optimistic about some budding talent coming through the academy system. Bukayo Saka, one of the 13-time English champions’ star players, is an example of what can be produced through effective coaching at all levels of the game and will inspire the heaps of young players at the Emirates Stadium.

Last month, Arteta handed Ethan Nwaneri his second Premier League appearance in the second half of Arsenal’s 6-0 victory at West Ham United. The nature of the triumph meant that the Spanish head coach was willing to hand the 16-year-old first-team minutes, with journalist Dean Jones telling GIVEMESPORT the outing was an “unexpected bonus”.

Meanwhile, journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT (10th February) that Arsenal are ‘optimistic’ about agreeing upon an extension to Amario Cozier-Duberry’s contract. The 18-year-old winger’s current deal expires at the end of the 2023/24 season, and Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly interested in his services.

Meanwhile, Myles Lewis-Skelly has yet to make his senior debut for Arsenal and may have to seek a loan move, given the 17-year-old defensive midfielder’s prospects of breaking into the side ahead of Declan Rice seem remote.

Dharmesh Sheth - Arsenal want to compete ‘big-time’ in the transfer market

Sheth has acknowledged Cozier-Duberry, Lewis-Skelly and Nwaneri as potential Arsenal talents of the future. The Sky Sports reporter adds that he believes the Gunners want to become significant players in the transfer market and have proven this by spending £105m on Declan Rice. Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

“Ethan Nwaneri has already made his first team debut. They’ve got Myles Lewis-Skelly, who’s a midfielder, and Amario Cozier-Duberry, who’s a winger, as well. If you look at what happened to Arsenal, they got to the final of the FA Youth Cup last season. “Like other big clubs, they will want to compete big-time in the transfer market. They've shown that they've done that. Spending £105m to bring in Declan Rice last summer shows that they mean business and are willing to pay big money for players. Being in the Champions League and Premier League title races will only help when it comes to recruitment for Arsenal.”

Arsenal’s recent progression to the Champions League quarter-finals means that the Gunners are still on track to achieve their goals for the 2023/24 campaign. Arteta will be keen to keep his best players at the Emirates Stadium as he looks to improve his squad further ahead of next term.

The 41-year-old head coach will be delighted to have seen defender Ben White commit his future to the club by signing a new contract. The 26-year-old’s deal was due to expire in the summer of 2026, but it has been extended by two years and will run until 2028.

However, GIVEMESPORT sources understand that goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale will leave Arsenal during the 2024 summer transfer window. The stopper has been demoted to the backup option between the sticks after the Gunners acquired the services of Brentford’s David Raya on loan until the end of the season and intend to take up the option to sign him permanently.