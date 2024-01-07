Highlights David Raya's transfer to Arsenal from Brentford is expected to be made permanent at the end of the campaign, following a season-long loan this season.

Arsenal's decision to drop Aaron Ramsdale as the number one goalkeeper after Raya's arrival has raised questions, with Ramsdale potentially considering his future.

But Arsenal's lack of activity in the January transfer window and their tight finances, influenced by the Raya deal and previous summer spending, may limit their ability to make major signings this month.

Arsenal now 'expect' David Raya's transfer from Brentford to be made permanent at the end of the season, but Dharmesh Sheth believes it has caused problems for the Gunners heading into the January transfer window.

The north London outfit spent big in the previous summer window, breaking their transfer record on the £105 million purchase of Declan Rice from West Ham United, among other deals. And now, with reinforcements wanted in the winter market, questions about how much money Mikel Arteta and Co. will be allowed to spend have started to surface, with Raya's eventual permanent move also playing a part in proceedings.

Arsenal signings summer 2023 Fee David Raya (Brentford) Loan Kai Haverz (Chelsea) £65m Declan Rice (West Ham) £105m Jurrien Timber (Ajax) £38m All transfer fees via Sky Sports

Raya struggles continuing after sketchy start

Was it a signing Arsenal needed to make? That's been the questions on the lips of Arsenal fans following the summer addition of Brentford shot-stopper Raya. Speaking back in September shortly after the move was confirmed, Gunners boss Arteta suggested the added competition wouldn't be a problem for the capital club:

“To have two excellent goalkeepers is great - there's nothing wrong with it. We have two great left-wingers and two great strikers and two great holding midfielders. We have Jorginho, Thomas Partey and Declan Rice and that is not a problem, and it should not be a problem."

But four months on, things haven't gone to plan in that department, with questions over the decision to drop Aaron Ramsdale as the number one pick between the sticks continuing to grow. Journalist Paul Brown even told GIVEMESPORT that Ramsdale might start to consider his future ahead of the January window, given his minutes have been so limited ever since Raya's arrival.

Ramsdale move not forthcoming amid sleepy January window for Arsenal

So far in the January window a move for Ramsdale hasn't been forthcoming and it looks as if the England international will be sticking around at the Emirates Stadium beyond next month's deadline. It had been mooted that Chelsea were keen on the ex-Bournemouth and Sheffield United star, but Arsenal's reluctance to sell to a Premier League rival makes that transfer unlikely to happen.

It comes amid what looks as if it might end up being a quiet January window for last season's runners-up, given the lack of activity on the transfer front. Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT last week that Arsenal have been exploring the possibility of bringing both a centre-back and a striker through the door during the winter market, but any deals they do complete would have to be funded by outgoings from elsewhere.

And given they're still yet to complete the permanent signing of Raya, with that outlay expected to be taken from next summer's transfer budget, it's left things somewhat tight on the financial front for Arsenal this month.

When asked about Arsenal's January transfer plan, Sky Sports reporter Sheth has admitted that their chances of making any major signings will depend on their finances, hinting things are already tight with FFP. Suggesting that the Raya deal, along with the amount of money they spent during the summer window, is impacting their chances of signing new talent this month, the reliable reporter told GIVEMESPORT that any big moves in January were unlikely to happen:

"With regard to the FFP situation, and I know everyone will say ‘oh, is this a thing? Why are clubs using this? Is it an excuse not to go into the market?’ “It isn't an excuse. If you look at what Arsenal's last deal was in the summer transfer window, they bought David Raya. I say bought David Raya, they actually brought him in on loan, with the option to buy him for £27 million. “We expect that deal to go through, but that money will be spent in the summer as part of next year's budget rather than this year's budget, such is the constraints that clubs seem to have right now with FFP.”

Bundesliga star could prove bargain option for Arsenal

Given their relatively low funds heading into January, Arsenal may have to scratch around the bargain bucket to plug gaps in their squad this month, with one Bundesliga star emerging as a possible option.

Serhou Guirassy has been scoring for fun in Germany's top-flight, netting an impressive 17 league goals during the first half of the season, and the striker is believed to have a release clause that is on the cheaper side. Reported to be in the region of £15 million, Guirassy could prove the low-cost, low-risk option Arteta is looking for during the January transfer window.