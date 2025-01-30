Arsenal are expected to make a second bid for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins prior to the January transfer window deadline, according to Sky Sports.

Much has been said about Arsenal and their striking options. Gabriel Jesus struggled for consistency in the first half of the season and earlier this month, the Brazilian was ruled out for the remainder of the campaign after suffering an ACL injury.

The Gunners have just one other senior striking option in Kai Havertz who, similar to Jesus, has not managed to find a consistent run of form. Many questions have been asked about Havertz and if he is best-suited to play as a striker, despite Arteta’s insistence with deploying him there.

Arsenal have been on the hunt for a striker all month, having seen themselves linked with potential moves for the likes of Benjamin Sesko and Alexander Isak. It would appear they have settled on another target, though whether they can agree a deal is another question.

Arsenal to Make Second Bid for Watkins

Villa quickly turned down opening offer

Earlier this week, it was reported that Arsenal had made a £60 million offer for Ollie Watkins. The Aston Villa striker is enjoying a strong campaign so far, with the Villans in the hunt to qualify for European football for a third successive season.

Ollie Watkins 24/25 Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 23 10 5 Champions League 8 1 3 FA Cup 1 0 1

Villa were reportedly angered with the timing of Arsenal’s first bid, given the news broke just hours before their Champions League clash with Celtic. Despite subsequent suggestions that a move for Watkins could prove impossible, it appears that the Gunners will continue to push for an agreement.

A departure so late in the window, for a player as crucial to Unai Emery’s side as the "unbelievable" Watkins, was always unlikely. The breaking news of Jhon Duran’s impending move to Saudi Arabia, however, may have made it all but a certainty that Watkins will still be playing in the Midlands after the window shuts in early February.

Villa are eyeing Duran replacements, which is perhaps what has given Arsenal hope that they may secure a deal for the England international. Even still, it is hard to fathom the notion that Watkins will be playing at the Emirates any time soon.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 30/01/2025)