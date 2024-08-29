Arsenal have become the latest team to register their interest in bringing in Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman, with the Gunners battling interest from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal as the summer window nears it's end, as reported by Sami Mokbel for The Daily Mail.

Coman, 28, could likely be on his way out of the Allianz Arena this week, with several clubs interested in the talented French winger at the latest stages of the summer window.

Mikel Arteta wishes to add a new attacker to the Arsenal side before the window slams shut on Friday night, and has taken a liking to Coman, but the Gunners face stern competition from the lucrative wages on offer from a move to Saudi Arabia.

Coman has three years left to run on his Bayern Munich contract, and currently earns in the region of £300k-a-week with the Bavarian heavyweights.

Kingsley Coman a Late Target

Arsenal are exploring a late move for the winger

If Arsenal are hunting to put a stop to Manchester City's monopolising Premier League-winning dominance, then there may be no luckier a charm than that of Kingsley Coman, who has been described as 'astonishing' previously.

Last season marked the only season in Coman's professional career, which started in 2013 with Paris-Saint-Germain, that he did not win a respective league title, having won the league twice with PSG, once with Juventus, and an eye-watering eight times with Bayern Munich, with his winning run stopping amidst a wonder-year for Bayer Leverkusen last term.

Now, though, his glittering Bayern career may be coming to a close, with several clubs staking an interest in the Frenchman, who suffered a series of injuries last season and throughout his career.

Tottenham, Liverpool and Al-Hilal are three such clubs taking an interest in Coman's services, and with the window soon to end, Arsenal must act fast if they wish to secure their hopeful cover.

Kingsley Coman Bayern Munich stats (all competitions) Appearances 296 Goals 64 Assists 66

Arsenal Are "Focusing on Winger" Signing

The Gunners are hoping to secure reinforcement out wide

With Arsenal's wide options limited to Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Reiss Nelson as it stands, Mikel Arteta is seeking to bring a new winger to the club as quickly as possible before the window comes to it's conclusion, with journalist Fabrizio Romano confirming that the club will be looking into a new winger after finalising a deal for Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino.

The Italian journalist gave exclusive insight to GIVEMESPORT on Arsenal's priorities in the window's late stages:

“For sure, Arsenal are still in the market. Arsenal are still active and so, I would not be surprised if they bring in one more player [in the forward position] after Mikel Merino. For Merino, it’s all okay, so they are focusing on the winger now.”

With other links surrounding Arsenal taking them to the potential services of Spain's Euro 2024 star Nico Williams, a move which Romano deemed as "not realistic at all", it is clear that Arteta wishes to further fortify his attacking width, as his side take on a third straight shot at Manchester City's Premier League reign.