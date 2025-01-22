Arsenal are 'extremely likely' to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi after beating competition from their Premier League rivals, journalist James Benge has revealed on GIVEMESPORT’s Market Madness podcast.

The Gunners are now edging closer to securing the Spanish international’s arrival after the season, although the move is not done yet as his release clause is still yet to be paid.

According to Benge, Arsenal could either pay his exit clause as it is or go even a bit over the fee just to ‘sweeten the payment terms’ ahead of a blockbuster summer move.

Zubimendi was reportedly targeted by a number of Premier League clubs before Arsenal advanced in the race, including Liverpool, who were snubbed by the 25-year-old last summer.

Arsenal Expected to Land Martin Zubimendi

Mikel Arteta key in the 25-year-old’s pursuit

Benge, speaking on GIVEMESPORT’s Market Madness podcast, revealed that Arsenal and Mikel Arteta spent a lot of time convincing Zubimendi to move to the Emirates after the 25-year-old rejected initial approaches from Premier League clubs:

“Zubimendi is extremely likely. It's not done yet, because, of course, they have to pay the release clause, but messages have come from Arteta and the Arsenal side for a very long time, convincing Zubimendi, who rejected the chance to go to Liverpool, and has rejected the chance to go elsewhere in the Premier League, when it's been put to him in the past that this is the time to move and this is the club to move to. “So they have to go and pay the release clause and my expectation is that they will either do that or, actually more likely, will go a little bit over the release clause, just to sweeten the payment terms.”

Zubimendi has been a key player for Real Sociedad ever since his first full season with the senior squad in 2020/21 and has amassed 212 appearances for La Real in all competitions to date.

The 'world-class' 25-year-old was instrumental in the Spanish club’s return to the Champions League in 2023/24, as well as three consecutive top-six finishes in La Liga.

Arsenal have yet to make any new signings in January but are thought to be prioritising a new forward after losing Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka to injuries.

The Brazilian forward is going to miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on an ACL injury, while Saka is expected to return in March.

Martin Zubimendi's Real Sociedad Stats (2024/25 La Liga) Games 19 Goals 1 Assists 1 Goal-creating actions 3 Pass completion % 84.4 Minutes played 1,624

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares Update on Mohamed Salah, Arsenal and Matheus Cunha Fabrizio Romano shares big updates on Mo Salah's Liverpool contract talks, Arsenal's striker hunt and Matheus Cunha's future.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 22-01-25.