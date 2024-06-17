Highlights Arsenal are interested in Artem Dovbyk, last season's top La Liga goalscorer.

The Ukraine international is attracting interest from Napoli and Atletico.

After missing out on Benjamin Sesko, the Gunners eye alternative options in the striker market.

Arsenal are eyeing a deal for last season’s La Liga top goalscorer Artem Dovbyk this summer, according to Diari de Girona.

The Gunners are keen to bolster their attacking options ahead of next season and could turn to the in-form Girona man, who had an impressive debut campaign in Spain.

According to the report, Arsenal are likely to face competition for Dovbyk as Atletico Madrid and Napoli are both interested in his services.

The 26-year-old, who was also linked with Chelsea previously, is seen as a cheaper alternative to multiple strikers on the market and could be available for £33-£42m this summer.

Arsenal are expected to sign a centre-forward this summer after lacklustre seasons from Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus.

The duo scored just nine Premier League goals together last term, while Arsenal heavily relied on Leandro Trossard, Kai Havertz, and Bukayo Saka’s input in their unsuccessful title push.

Arsenal Interested in Dovbyk

After his impressive spell in Girona

According to Diari de Girona, Arsenal are now ‘testing the ground’ regarding Dovbyk’s transfer to the Emirates this summer, while Atletico and Napoli also show interest. The Girona forward does have a release clause which is believed to be under £42m.

Last summer, the Ukraine international became Girona’s most expensive signing in history for just £6.3m and proved to be worth every penny.

Dovbyk has enjoyed an impressive season in Spain after departing Ukrainian side Dnipro and making a big career jump to La Liga.

The 26-year-old scored 24 goals in 36 league outings for Girona as he finished the campaign as La Liga’s top goalscorer.

Dovbyk helped Girona finish third – just four points off Barcelona in second – and secure Champions League qualification for the first time in history.

The Ukrainian forward, who has been described as having 'Haaland-esque' qualities, could now make Girona a significant profit this summer as he is linked with a summer switch to one of the top European clubs, including Arsenal.

Artem Dovbyk Girona Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal La Liga 36 24 8 109 Copa del Rey 3 0 2 –

Arsenal Consider Forward Signing

They missed out on Benjamin Sesko

Arsenal are in the market for a new centre-forward this summer as they are considering multiple names, including Joshua Zirkzee and Victor Osimhen, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners have recently missed out on Slovenia international Benjamin Sesko, who decided to sign a new contract with RB Leipzig amid interest from several European sides.

According to Jones, Arsenal ‘were hurried’ into a decision over the Sesko transfer as they had ‘no plans’ to sign anyone in June – their transfer business will come later on in the window.

As well as Dovbyk, the Gunners are also eyeing Serie A stars Osimhen and Zirkzee, who have both recently been rumoured with an exit from their current clubs.

Jones suggests Arsenal have another option – to sign ‘less of a traditional number nine’ after Mikel Arteta’s reliance on Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard proved to be a success last season.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-06-24.