Arsenal are monitoring the future of Manchester City star Julian Alvarez amid his fall out with Pep Guardiola, according to The Mirror.

The Gunners have been linked with a new striker signing for much of the summer transfer window, but a deal has so far failed to materialise as Mikel Arteta strengthened his defence with the arrival of Italy star Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna.

The Argentina star has been linked with a move away from the reigning Premier League champions as he eyes more regular game time, and the Emirates Stadium has now emerged as a potential destination.

Arsenal Want to Sign Julian Alvarez

Alvarez to decide his future after the Olympics

The World Cup winner was a regular in the Man City team last season, however he wants to play as the focal number nine and currently finds himself behind Erling Haaland in the pecking order.

Reports suggest that he and his family would prefer a move to warmer climates, and Pep Guardiola has admitted that while he believes Alvarez to be "extraordinary", he won't stand in the way of any unhappy player who wants to leave Man City.

Julian Alvarez Premier League stats 2023/24 Games 31(5) Minutes 2647 Goals 11 Assists 8

According to The Mirror, Arsenal are now very attentive to the situation although it's believed that City's £80million asking price for the 24-year-old would price them out of a move if the valuation was firm.

However, with Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson expected to follow Emile Smith Rowe out of the club permanently this summer that could fund a mega bid from the Gunners to bring the Argentina star to north London.

It would represent a major u-turn for Arteta and Arsenal, as they were not expecting to make any more big-money buys this summer after the completion of deals for Calafiori and David Raya for a combined fee of around £70million. But if Alvarez is made available, that could change and they would be interested in making a move.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Julian Alvarez has scored 20 goals in 44 starts in the Premier League.

Arsenal Close in on Mikel Merino Transfer

Sociedad star has given Gunners "total priority"

With sales on the cards at the Emirates, Arteta is looking to bolster his midfield with the addition of fellow countryman Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad.

The Spain international, who scored at Euro 2024 in the quarter-final win over Germany, has given his "total priority" to the Gunners for a summer move, which is likely to cost around £30million.

His possession-based attributes would allow the club to rely less on an ageing Jorginho, who has signed a new deal with Arsenal, while Thomas Partey could yet move on as he enters the final year of his deal.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.