Arsenal are eyeing a move for Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams this summer as they face competition from Manchester United and Chelsea, according to CaughtOffside.

The Gunners have reportedly been following Williams’ development for some time, and interest in him is driven by manager Mikel Arteta, who is a big fan of the talented speedster.

Williams, who is set to feature for Spain at Euro 2024, is on the radar of multiple Premier League sides this summer after impressing in La Liga last season.

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool, Tottenham, and Barcelona are also among the potential suitors, but the ‘strongest interest’ comes from Arsenal, who are keen to bolster their attack ahead of the new campaign.

The Gunners look to close the gap to Manchester City even more after missing out on the league title by two points this year and are set for a busy transfer window.

Williams, who reportedly has a release clause of around £42m, could be a steal for the Gunners, who broke their transfer record last year with the signing of Declan Rice.

Arsenal in the Race for Williams

Other Premier League clubs are interested in the Spaniard

According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal are hoping to advance on the deal to sign Williams this month amid interest from Man United and Chelsea.

The 21-year-old is set for a busy summer after finishing his third full season playing for Athletic’s senior side since making his debut in 2021.

However, speaking to the press earlier this month, Williams refused to respond to rumours over his future, saying he is focused on the European Championship with Spain.

The talented winger - described as being "mind-blowing" by scout Antonio Mango on X - made his national team debut two years ago and featured for Spain in the 2022 World Cup.

Athletic Bilbao’s talents are often chased by Premier League powerhouses and Williams is no exception this summer – his confidence on the ball and speed are qualities multiple clubs would like to add to their attacking arsenal.

Nico Williams' 2023-24 Stats Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal La Liga 31 5 12 457 Copa del Rey 6 3 5 149

Arsenal Target Youssouf Fofana

Midfielder is expected to leave AS Monaco this summer

Arsenal are targeting Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana this summer as they have sent scouts to watch him in action, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners are keen to bring in a replacement for Thomas Partey this summer and introduce a new midfield partner for Declan Rice – Fofana is among the options.

The France international is approaching his final contract year at Monaco and is expected to leave the club this summer after joining from Strasbourg in 2020.

Monaco CEO Thiago Scuro has previously said that the 'door is open' for Fofana’s departure as multiple European clubs are following his situation, including Arsenal and Manchester United.

