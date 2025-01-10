Arsenal remain interested in Crystal Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell but will find it difficult to convince the Eagles to sell the 25-year-old in January, according to Football Insider.

Palace are expected to reject any approaches for the English left-back in the winter market, as Mitchell is considered a key player at Selhurst Park under Oliver Glasner.

With his contract set to run until June 2027, the Eagles remain in a strong negotiating position and have no desire to see Mitchell leave in the upcoming transfer windows.

Arsenal were linked with serious interest in Mitchell last month, with reports claiming the Gunners have held talks with the defender over a potential move.

Palace Keen to Retain Mitchell

Amid interest from Premier League rivals

According to Football Insider, despite rumours about Palace seeking another left-back in January, Mitchell is still highly regarded at the club and will not be sold this month.

If the Eagles were to secure another left-sided defender, it would be to provide competition for Mitchell and add further depth to Glasner’s squad.

Mitchell has been a key player for Palace this season, starting all 20 of their Premier League matches and providing three assists.

The 25-year-old ‘silent assassin’ ranks second in top-flight minutes played among all Palace players this season, trailing only goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Arsenal may need to look elsewhere if they wish to bring in another left-back in January, potentially as a replacement for Oleksandr Zinchenko, who has been linked with a move away.

The Gunners welcomed Italian international Riccardo Calafiori before the season and have Jakub Kiwior as another option off the bench.

Mikel Arteta has previously suggested that Arsenal’s winter business will depend on the opportunities available.

Arsenal are thought to be eyeing a new winger following injuries to Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling, but it remains uncertain whether they will break the bank for a blockbuster arrival in January.

Tyrick Mitchell's Crystal Palace Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 20 Assists 3 Goal-creating actions 4 Pass accuracy % 73.0 Tackles per 90 2.94 Minutes played 1,744

