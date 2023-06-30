Arsenal still have an eye on Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

However, Jones says a move for the 29-year-old is on the back-burner right now as the Gunners try to wrap up deals for West Ham United's Declan Rice and Ajax's Jurrien Timber.

Arsenal transfer news — Joao Cancelo

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently informed GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal are interested in signing Cancelo, who earns £250,000 a week at the Etihad, according to Spotrac.

The full-back is not the north London club's only target, though. On Wednesday, The Athletic reported that they had agreed a £105m deal with West Ham for Rice.

It is clear that Arsenal really want the England midfielder at the Emirates, while they also seem to be very keen on Timber.

According to the MailOnline, the Premier League outfit have an agreement with Ajax to sign the Dutch defender.

What has Dean Jones said about Joao Cancelo and Arsenal?

Jones has suggested that Arsenal could make a move for Cancelo once they are finished with Rice and Timber.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Arsenal do still have an eye on Cancelo, but that one has to wait because they have enough on their plate to deal with at the moment. This is a big week for Arsenal, with deals for Rice and Jurrien Timber to get over the line.

"I have noticed a swell in the number of Arsenal fans criticising Edu during negotiations. I’ve been on transfer shows where all the comments have been ‘Edu Out’ because they are getting frustrated about the fact they struggle to get big transfers tied up, but now they might be happier."

Where would Joao Cancelo play at Arsenal?

Cancelo is capable of playing at right-back or left-back, which is what makes him such an appealing option for any club looking to improve their defence this summer.

What Mikel Arteta may also like about the Portugal international is the fact that he can come into the middle of the pitch and start operating like a midfielder.

"He's playing as a full-back, but it's not the conventional full-back. He ends up coming into the centre of the pitch," Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand said on BT Sport (via MailOnline) when discussing Cancelo back in the 2020/21 season.

"His position once they get good possession is inside the pitch, almost as a pivot."

If Arsenal can sign Cancelo, who cost City £60m when he joined from Juventus, as reported by BBC Sport, then they absolutely have to.