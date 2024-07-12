Highlights Aaron Ramsdale's future is uncertain, and so Arsenal are considering a move for Joan Garcia.

Newcastle are interested in Ramsdale, but they are also considering other goalkeepers.

Mikel Arteta prioritises goalkeepers with good passing skills.

Aaron Ramsdale's future at Arsenal remains in the balance after the England star lost his place in the starting XI to David Raya last season - but whilst there has not been any movement on a potential exit in the transfer window, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the Gunners are considering two goalkeepers in Dan Bentley and Joan Garcia should the England international leave.

Ramsdale joined Arsenal in a £30m deal having suffered two consecutive relegations with Bournemouth and Sheffield United from the Premier League, with many voicing their concerns over his goalkeeping. But coming into the side to replace Bernd Leno, the Stoke-born goalkeeper immediately made the No. 1 shirt his own, dragging Arsenal to the Champions League group stages last season after a seven-year hiatus at the Emirates Stadium.

However, with Raya coming into the mix, he's found it tough to garner playing time and could leave as a result - with Garcia being earmarked to replace him.

Aaron Ramsdale Has Been Linked With Newcastle

The Magpies are in the hunt for a new shot-stopper

Newcastle United were said to be showing interest in securing Ramsdale's signature with Nick Pope entering his mid-thirties next year, giving them an England international between the sticks for years to come whilst replacing a current one.

The Magpies have had good luck with goalkeepers in recent seasons, with Martin Dubravka posting some solid performances for them prior to the Saudi takeover, before Pope made that spot his own after signing from Burnley, though naturally he is ageing and Ramsdale, who is better with his feet, has been earmarked.

Aaron Ramsdale's Premier League statistics - Arsenal squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 6 21st Long Balls Per Game 3.8 2nd Clearances Per Game 0.5 =10th Unsuccessful Pass Percentage Per Game 34.8 1st Match rating 6.26 21st

Newcastle could head back to Burnley to sign another shot-stopper in James Trafford, having had a £16million bid turned down at the start of June, but Ramsdale offers international, continental and vast Premier League experience in comparison to the Clarets youngster which could be a key part in their bid to sign Eddie Howe's former Bournemouth man.

Romano: Joan Garcia is "A Possibility"

The Espanyol stopper is a rising star in Spain

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano stated that Daniel Bentley is an option - with Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly wanting just £1million for his services - but another option could be Espanyol star Garcia, who has burst onto the scene in La Liga. He said:

"Arsenal will consider that move [for a goalkeeper] as soon as they clarify the future of Aaron Ramsdale, and they are still asking for big money for Aaron Ramsdale. That's why it's not an easy deal for him. "He [Bentley] is an option too. There is also [Joan] Garcia from Espanyol, who is another possibility they have been considering. He has a release clause of around £25million. "They are exploring several options, but the first step needed is to find a solution with Ramsdale. At the moment, I'm told that there is nothing close or imminent."

Garcia Could Be a Great Future Signing

The Gunners could be securing a future star

It's clear that Mikel Arteta likes goalkeepers who are superb at passing, and whilst Ramsdale can be good with his feet, the Three Lions backup keeper can be erratic at times, which can lead to criticism.

Raya has been much more composed with his feet over the course of the season, bar the odd mistake, and that will be a huge factor in Arteta's thinking.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joan Garcia has made two appearances for Spain's under-21 side

Garcia, according to Fbref, has an 82.5% save percentage, which ranks him in the top one percent of goalkeepers in the Spanish second division - where Espanyol earned promotion to the top-flight after a play-off final win over Real Oviedo.

Related Arsenal Chiefs Disagree With Arteta Over Calafiori Signing Mikel Arteta is keen to sign the Italian this summer but may need to convince others within the club.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 11-07-24.