Arsenal's interest in Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic just won't go away, according to reports - with the striker being sought after by Mikel Arteta to fix their striking woes ahead of the February deadline.

The north London outfit have long been linked with the Serbian star, ever since his Fiorentina days, when he was scoring regularly for La Viola. He opted instead to move to Juventus, but with the two clubs taking different paths since, the Emirates Stadium could be a new home for Vlahovic, with Arsenal boss Arteta thought to be admirers of his talents as they look to bolster their front line.

Report: Arsenal 'Monitoring' Dusan Vlahovic Juventus Situation

The striker is no closer to agreeing a new deal in Italy

The report from CaughtOffside states that it looks increasingly likely that Vlahovic will leave Juventus, with Arsenal eyeing up a potential transfer for the Serbian hitman.

Dusan Vlahovic's Serie A statistics - Juventus squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 7 1st Assists 1 =8th Key Passes Per Game 0.6 12th Shots Per Game 3.4 1st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.6 =2nd Match rating 6.82 8th

Sources at CaughtOffside believe that Juventus are planning a meeting over Vlahovic's future in February, and the expectation is that they could set an asking price of around €65million (£54million) for the talisman, who is no closer to signing a new contract. Vlahovic, described previously as "extraordinary", has been a stalwart in Serie A, particularly whilst he was at Fiorentina - and despite not being as consistent as most hoped at Juventus, he's still fared well with 40 goals in 91 league games in Turin.

GMS sources have previously revealed that Arsenal are admirers, but they will be joined by Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain in the race for his signature, with the trio all monitoring his situation. His qualities are admirable for Arsenal, who haven't had a No.9 in a few years, with Gabriel Jesus being their closest like-for-like, albeit until recently, he's been nowhere near the form he's capable of.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dusan Vlahovic has 13 goals in 32 caps for Serbia.

The Gunners don't currently have any players that they would like to offload in exchange for Vlahovic, but they do need strength in numbers in attack - and with Bukayo Saka being injured, he could give the club something different in attack - with the club clinging on to a title race with Liverpool.

Their top scorer this season is Kai Havertz with seven goals in the Premier League, and whilst the German endured a strong start to the campaign, he's only scored three since early October.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 07-01-25.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.