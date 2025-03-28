Arsenal have reignited their interest in Juventus striker Randal Kolo Muani ahead of the summer transfer window, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Gunners are reportedly keeping tabs on the France international’s progress in Italy, where he is on loan from Paris Saint-Germain until the end of the season.

Arsenal were offered Kolo Muani in the January market, but Mikel Arteta decided against the move despite an injury crisis up front.

The Premier League side are without Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus for the remainder of the season and are expected to target a new number nine in the summer, with Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko also on their radar.

Arsenal Interested in Randal Kolo Muani

Juventus ace was offered to the Gunners in January

According to Bailey, several Premier League clubs have been monitoring Kolo Muani’s performances in Italy, including Tottenham, who remain ‘huge fans’ of the French striker.

The 26-year-old is also back under consideration at Arsenal, as PSG are looking to sell the £77m forward this summer when his loan deal at Juventus expires.

Muani, once compared to Thierry Henry, has been in promising form in Italy, scoring five goals and providing two assists in 11 appearances, which earned him a recall to the French national team for March’s international break.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Muani has scored eight goals and provided four assists in 27 appearances for France.

Arsenal have several striker targets for the summer, including Ipswich Town sensation Liam Delap, who is attracting interest from multiple English clubs.

According to Fabrizio Romano, while Delap remains on Chelsea’s shortlist, other clubs could also enter the race closer to the offseason.

Delap is likely to be available for £40m amid Ipswich’s looming relegation, a fee that could appeal to several Premier League sides.

Randal Kolo Muani's Juventus Stats (2024/25) Games 11 Goals 5 Assists 2 Minutes played 884

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares Zubimendi to Arsenal Update After Real Madrid Hijack Talk Arsenal have been in the market for a midfielder for quite some time and an old target is still in their sights, Fabrizio Romano has revealed

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28-03-25.