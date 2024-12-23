Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea are all keeping tabs on Theo Hernandez, according to reports - and with the trio admiring the Frenchman for 'years', they are being kept informed over his contract status alongside Bayern Munich as all three look to bolster their ranks in the upcoming transfer windows.

Hernandez's performances at EURO 2024 were solid enough to keep him high on the list of world's leading left-backs, with his speedy and daring nature down the left flank being seen as a huge assets for sides across the globe - and although it was expected that the former Real Madrid man could sign a new contract in northern Italy, talks with AC have not gone according to plan - which may open the door to a move.

Arsenal, Chelsea, City Could Make Move For Hernandez

The trio have been linked with a move for the Frenchman

The report from TBR Football states that Arsenal, Chelsea and City are all in the race to sign Hernandez, with left-back problems proving to be a huge issue at Arsenal and City especially.

Theo Hernandez's Serie A statistics - AC Milan squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 13 =8th Goals 2 =5th Key Passes Per Game 1.2 =5th Crosses Per Game 0.6 =5th Interceptions Per Game 0.6 =5th Match rating 6.85 7th

Chelsea have been interested in Hernandez since the summer despite having Marc Cucurella and Ben Chilwell in their ranks - an especially strange link given that Cucurella has been in fine form for the Blues this season.

Arsenal have been struggling at left-back for some time, with Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney both being out of form - which could further be impacted by Riccardo Calafiori's inconsistent time in the team due to injury woes.

City, meanwhile, haven't had a natural left-back since João Cancelo and Benjamin Mendy were at the club - and although Josko Gvardiol has been one of their better players this season, he is naturally a centre-back, meaning that Pep Guardiola could opt to play him at centre-back.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Theo Hernandez has 231 appearances for Milan, scoring 31 goals in the process.

As a result, the trio have been 'constantly notified' about Hernandez's uncertain future at AC Milan. The Frenchman - described as "the best left-back in the world" by Roberto Carlos earlier this year - has just 18 months left on his deal at the San Siro, and Milan have so far failed to persuade him to sign an extension on his deal - whilst Hernandez has also fallen out with new boss Paulo Fonseca.

