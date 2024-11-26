Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur had scouts in attendance to watch midfielder Chris Rigg during Sunderland’s 1-1 draw against Millwall, journalist Graeme Bailey has reported.

The 17-year-old has been enjoying a breakthrough campaign at the Stadium of Light and has turned the heads of Premier League heavyweights with his recent performances.

According to Bailey, the likes of Crystal Palace, West Ham, and Brentford also had scouts in attendance, as Rigg impressed against Millwall, registering two key passes, four successful duels, while also winning two free-kicks.

The midfielder, labelled the ‘best young English player since Jude Bellingham’, has been a pivotal player for the Black Cats this season, scoring three goals in 15 Championship appearances and firing Sunderland to second in the table.

Alongside Jobe Bellingham and Eliezer Mayenda, the 17-year-old is regarded as one of Sunderland’s brightest prospects and has now seemingly attracted Arsenal’s interest.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rigg made his professional debut in Sunderland’s 2-1 win over Shrewsbury Town on 7 January 2023, coming on as a substitute for Edouard Michut.

The Gunners have been giving their young starlets a handful of opportunities lately, with the likes of Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly among the standouts this season under Mikel Arteta.

It would come as no surprise if Arsenal upped their efforts in the race for Rigg, who is regarded as one of England’s most promising young midfielders.

Sunderland, however, will be in a strong negotiating position for their 17-year-old gem, having secured Rigg’s services with a new three-year deal last summer.

Arsenal may well be in the market for new signings at the turn of the year – according to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Gunners keep monitoring Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak and may tempt the Swede to join in the January window.

The north Londoners are continuing to put recruitment plans in place despite the sudden departure of sporting director Edu last month, with Isak now firmly among the options.

Chris Rigg's Sunderland Stats (2024/25 Championship) Games 15 Goals 3 Assists 0 Expected goals 3.0 Expected assisted goals 0.6 Goal-creating actions 7 Minutes played 1,171

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-11-24.