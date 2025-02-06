Arsenal could be set to make a move for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi in the summer transfer window, according to reports - with Mikel Arteta keen to bolster his backline further by the end of the season in a bid to keep the club on the front foot in all competitions.

The Gunners are in need of backup for Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba, and Guehi could be the perfect fit to feature in the Premier League, Champions League and cup competitions if their star defensive duo are out of action - with Riccardo Calafiori persisting with injury woes and Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White largely featuring in the white berths in defence.

Report: Arsenal See Guehi as 'Key Inforcement'

The Gunners could benefit from another top-class centre-back

The report by Fichajes states that Arsenal have set their sights on Guehi as a 'key reinforcement' for the summer transfer window, with the club seeing the Palace star as a 'reliable' option to bolster their ranks, in a 'bombshell' move that would add to his solid nature and experience of four seasons in the Premier League.

Marc Guehi's Premier League statistics - Crystal Palace squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 =5th Goals 3 =3rd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.5 1st Tackles Per Game 1.6 9th Clearances Per Game 4.7 4th Match rating 6.87 6th

His performances have sparked interest from some of the most powerful teams in England, with Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United having had bids rejected so far this season - and having been a key part of Palace's defence due to his leadership and ability to dominate in defensive duels, he's seen as a quality reinforcement due to his 'superstar' performances, as per BBC Sport.

Arsenal are looking to strengthen their squad to stay in the hunt for the Premier League and Champions League titles, with the club needing depth in their squad to face multiple competitions with 'more confidence'.

The report further states that Liverpool may be looking at Guehi as a potential Virgil Van Dijk replacement, whilst Chelsea and Manchester United are keeping their eyes on a potential move - with the possibility of a return to Stamford Bridge being an 'attractive option' for Guehi.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marc Guehi came through Chelsea's youth academy but didn't feature in a single Premier League game for the Blues.

Guehi already has 121 Premier League appearances at the age of just 24, and with 22 England caps to boot, his immense performances on the big stage back in the summer at EURO 2024 showed that he can mix it with the best in the world.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 06-02-25.

