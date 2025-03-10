Arsenal are showing interest in Bologna forward Santiago Castro ahead of the summer transfer window, according to CaughtOffside.

The Gunners are reportedly monitoring the 20-year-old’s progress in Italy and are among several Premier League and European clubs keen on the Argentinian, who has been compared to Sergio Aguero.

Inter Milan, Juventus, Everton, West Ham and Newcastle are also tracking the player, who is expected to be available for around €35m (£29m) this offseason.

Arsenal have a strong relationship with Bologna, having signed defenders Takehiro Tomiyasu and Riccardo Calafiori from the Serie A club in recent years.

Arsenal Eyeing Santiago Castro

Among Champions League sides keen

According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal have identified Castro as a summer transfer target after being impressed with his consistent performances in Italy this season.

The 20-year-old, praised as 'complete', has scored seven goals and provided four assists in 28 Serie A games and established himself as a first-team regular in his first full season at Bologna.

Castro joined the Champions League debutants from Argentinian side Velez Sarsfield last January and is under contract until June 2028.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Castro is Bologna’s second-top goal contributor (11) in Serie A this season, behind only Riccardo Orsolini (12).

Arsenal are preparing for a busy offseason as they look to add the final piece to Mikel Arteta’s puzzle and strengthen their push for the Premier League title.

The Gunners are on course for a third consecutive second-place finish but are now prioritising attacking reinforcements to boost their title challenge next season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the North London club are closely monitoring both RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko and Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, and have plans for a ‘really big’ signing this summer.

Santiago Castro's Bologna Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 28 Goals 7 Assists 4 Goal-creating actions 11 Minutes played 2,040

