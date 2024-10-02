Arsenal could make a move for Girona and Spain defender Miguel Gutierrez, according to reports - which could pave the way for Jakub Kiwior's exit with the Polish defender wanting guaranteed game time away from the Emirates Stadium.

Gutierrez grew up in Real Madrid's academy from the age of 10, playing in the club's B Team and making 10 appearances for the first-team before opting for first-team football at Girona in the summer of 2022. But having impressed with 84 appearances for Michel's side, he's garnered interest from abroad - with reports suggesting that Arsenal could make a move for his services.

Gutierrez 'Most Appealing' Option For Arsenal

He could be vital for the Gunners over the course of the season

The report from TBR Football states that with Riccardo Calafiori's arrival, Kiwior has realised that his time in north London is 'up', and alongside Jurrien Timber's return from injury, the Polish star has not had a lot of game time under Mikel Arteta in recent months.

Calafiori now acts as back-up centre-back and left-back, which was Kiwior's role, and despite his outing against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, he will likely be limited to minor games such as low-profile League Cup clashes. And that has seen Gutierrez touted as a replacement should Kiwior depart, which could be as early as January.

Miguel Gutierrez's La Liga statistics - Girona squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 35 6th Goals 2 =11th Assists 7 =4th Clearances Per Game 1.6 =6th Crossses Per Game 0.8 =2nd Match rating 6.83 =9th

Gutierrez has been billed as the 'most appealing' option of himself, Cristhian Mosquera of Valencia, Nantes star Nathan Zeze and Palmeiras youngster Vitor Reis. Having made five caps for Spain's under-23 side since leaving Real Madrid for Catalonia in search of first-team football, Arsenal could search for a more natural left-back given that Timber, Calafiori and Oleksandr Zinchenko are all inverted or contemporary left-backs, and Gutierrez - dubbed 'exceptional' - would fit the bill.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Alex Crook claimed back in January that Arsenal were interested in Gutierrez, though no deal happened - and having scouted and signed Calafiori in the summer, that deal was put to bed. He said:

"They've got a couple of left-backs they like. The boy Gutierrez at Girona, and also Hato at Ajax."

Arsenal Could Lean on a Young Defender to Replace Kiwior

The Gunners would have to bring in a new recruit

Arsenal's defence is arguably the strongest in the Premier League, with William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes steering the ship at centre-back with Calafiori and Kiwior supporting, whilst Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu are holding down the right-back fort with Timber, Calafiori and Zinchenko as left-back options.

Kiwior's absence would be the least felt of any in the defensive unit, but that would leave their centre-back ranks threadbare if injuries were to develop further. Calafiori had doubts over his involvement in Tuesday's win over PSG, but he was available at the last-minute - though if he was injured, Kiwior would be the next-best option at centre-back and Arteta cannot run the risk of such a low-depth squad with the Premier League title in his sights.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jakub Kiwior has featured 41 times for Arsenal in 18 months.

The Gunners could instead go for an up-and-coming youngster who could play sparingly in first-team games and cup competitions, without the immediate need for first-team football that Kiwior will understandably be demanding at the age of 24 years old.

And if they do manage to land someone of that ilk, it could set them up for the future with Saliba and Calafiori especially being top young defenders who still have a lot of time to hit their primes.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 02-10-24.