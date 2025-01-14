Arsenal are reportedly looking to beat Tottenham Hotspur to the signing of Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani amid his expected departure this month, according to Sky in Italy.

The Gunners are set to be without Gabriel Jesus for a lengthy period after the Brazilian striker suffered a suspected ACL fracture in his side's FA Cup exit last weekend. Manchester United knocked Mikel Arteta's men out with a 5-3 win on penalties after a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes.

Losing yet another opportunity for silverware was just one of many problems Arteta was handed following the defeat. Jesus' injury came before Kai Havertz wasted several chances in front of goal to raise doubts over his ability to lead the line for the North Londoners.

Bukayo Saka had been in fine form before he sustained a hamstring injury in December. The injury toll is weighing heavily on Arteta's attack, and he's expected to enter the January market for attacking reinforcements.

Kolo Muani, previously hailed as 'exceptional' is available after falling out of favour under Luis Enrique at the Parc des Princes. The French forward is on the outskirts of the first team and is on several Premier League clubs' shortlist for a potential quick fix up top.

Randal Kolo Muani PSG Stats 2024-25 (Ligue 1) Appearances 10 Goals 2 Assists 1 Expected Goals (xG) 4.67 Shots Per Game 1.6 Big Chances Missed 7 Big Chances Created 2 Key Passes 0.5 Successful Dribbles 0.7 (50%) Ground Duels Won 1.8 (41%) Aerial Duels Won 0.9 (75%)

Arsenal Rival Tottenham In The Race For Kolo Muani

The PSG Striker Could Be A Loan Option

Arsenal are reportedly 'keeping an eye' on Kolo Muani, who is free to leave the Parisians this month. The Ligue 1 giants are looking for a permanent sale or a loan with an obligation to buy. He joined the club for £76.4 million in the summer of 2023 from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Kolo Muani is also on Tottenham Hotspur's radar as Ange Postecoglou wants 'a versatile attacker'. GIVEMESPORT sources indicate that Spurs hopes are growing over him becoming their second signing of the window. Manchester United are said not to have followed up on their interest, while Juventus, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund are also in the race for the PSG frontman.

The 26-year-old has started just two of 10 Ligue 1 games this season, with two goals to his name. He was expected to become a household name in the French capital but looks set to depart this month at least on loan.

