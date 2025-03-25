Arsenal are showing strong interest in Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo ahead of the summer transfer window, journalist Rudy Galetti has claimed.

The Gunners are reportedly bracing themselves for a ‘major’ transfer battle for the 25-year-old winger, who has attracted significant Premier League interest amid his career-best season at Brentford.

While Arsenal showed interest in Mbeumo in January, they believe they have a better chance of landing him this summer, when Brentford are expected to be more open to a sale.

The Cameroonian forward is likely to be available for £50m after the season, when he enters the final 12 months of his contract at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Arsenal Remain Keen on Bryan Mbeumo

Bracing for a summer battle to sign the Cameroonian

According to Galetti, Arsenal are long-term admirers of Mbeumo and value his versatility, as he can play both on the right flank and at centre-forward.

The North London club continue to monitor Mbeumo’s performances amid growing interest from elsewhere, with Liverpool and Newcastle also emerging as potential rivals in the race for the 25-year-old this summer.

Mbeumo, praised as ‘exceptional’, has enjoyed an impressive season at Brentford under Thomas Frank, scoring 15 goals and providing five assists in 29 league appearances.

He ranks fifth among the Premier League’s top scorers this term, with only Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland, Alexander Isak and Chris Wood registering higher goal tallies.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: This is the first time Mbeumo has registered at least 20 goal contributions in a single league season for Brentford.

Arsenal may require multiple reinforcements in their frontline this summer, as they are reportedly open to offers for Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The two wingers have struggled to step up in Bukayo Saka’s prolonged absence this season and could soon make way for new signings at the Emirates.

Bryan Mbeumo's Brentford Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 29 Goals 15 Assists 5 Expected goals 9.0 Minutes played 2,604

