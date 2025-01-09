Arsenal are considering reigniting their interest in RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko next summer, as per CaughtOffside.

The Gunners are long-term admirers of Sesko, who has wreaked havoc in the Bundesliga since joining Leipzig from Red Bull Salzburg in July 2023. The towering 6ft5in centre-forward has struck 11 goals in 23 games across competitions this season and continues to be one of Europe's in-form frontmen.

Arsenal missed out on the 21-year-old when he opted to head to Red Bull Arena two years ago. Their interest hasn't subsided, although he reportedly rejected them again last summer because he feared he'd be a backup option to Kai Havertz.

A lack of firepower at the Emirates has been a major issue for Mikel Arteta this season. His side have struggled in attack, and Gabriel Jesus' recent resurgence may prove a purple patch. Havertz is their top scorer in the Premier League with seven goals.

Arteta's men sit second in the league but have arguably spurned several wins to keep pace with Liverpool because of a lack of killer instinct. Sesko, described as a 'monster', has shown glimpses of clinical finishing with Leipzig, boasting a lethal right foot and acclaimed heading abilities, and the Slovenian has enormous potential.

Benjamin Sesko Statistics (Bundesliga 2024-25) Appearances 15 Goals 6 Expected Goals (xG) 3.51 Goals Per Game 0.4 Shots Per Game 1.7 Goal Conversion 23% Headed Goals 2 Ground Duels Won 1.5 (33%) Aerial Duels Won 2.1 (56%)

Sesko Will Be On Arsenal's Radar Next Summer

The Slovenian is still wanted by Arteta

Sesko signed a new deal with Leipzig last June, keeping him tied to the Bundesliga side until June 2029. However, the Gunners are reportedly set to target the 39-cap Slovenia international again when the summer transfer window arrives.

Arteta has come under scrutiny for last summer's recruitment decisions; opting not to bring in a new centre-forward has proven consequential. Bukayo Saka is set to miss at least the next three months with a hamstring injury, leaving the North Londoners light in attack.

However, a Sesko pursuit won't start this month, which could mean Arteta looks elsewhere for forward acquisitions. GIVEMESPORT sources have previously revealed that Juventus frontman Dusan Vlahovic is of interest. The Serbian's contract situation has alerted the Gunners, although he's started talks with the Old Lady over an extension on his current deal, which expires next year.

Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Matheus Cunha has also been on Arsenal's shortlist. The Brazilian attacker is closing in on a new deal at Molineux, but he's mentioned alongside Sesko as a potential summer target.

