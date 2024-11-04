Arsenal have earmarked West Ham United winger Mohammed Kudus as a potential replacement for Leandro Trossard amid growing interest in the Belgian from the Saudi Pro League, according to the Mirror.

The Gunners reportedly view the Ghanaian winger as a strong option should Trossard leave in 2025 and are long-standing admirers of Kudus, alongside Premier League rivals Manchester City and Liverpool.

Arsenal explored Kudus' arrival last year before he joined West Ham from Ajax for around £40m in August.

Al-Ittihad’s reported interest in Trossard could prompt Arsenal to enter the winger market as the Saudi Arabian club are reportedly prepared to spend £40m on the Belgian in 2025, after an unsuccessful attempt to sign him in the summer on an initial loan.

Trossard will have just 18 months left on his current deal at the Emirates once the January window opens, and his suitors in the Middle East are closely monitoring the situation, while Arsenal are now tracking the £90m-rated Kudus.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kudus completed 124 dribbles in the Premier League last season – more than any other player and 37 more than the next-best, Manchester City’s Jeremy Doku.

Kudus has been a top performer for West Ham since his arrival in August 2023, scoring 16 goals and registering seven assists in all competitions.

The 'sensational' 24-year-old still has nearly four years remaining on his contract with West Ham, so any transfer would likely require a substantial fee from interested Premier League clubs.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal would be willing to spend heavily again, having invested significantly in the previous two summers under Mikel Arteta, including breaking their transfer record to sign Declan Rice in 2023 and bringing in Mikel Merino and Riccardo Calafiori this summer.

Their recent form could strengthen the case for a new attacking signing, as the 1-0 loss at Newcastle over the weekend saw Arteta’s side slip to fifth in the league.

Mohammed Kudus' West Ham Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 8 Goals 2 Assists 0 Expected goals 2.8 Expected assisted goals 0.8 Minutes played 663

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-11-24.